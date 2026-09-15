iFi launches Go cable with DAC/headphone amp in a USB-C earbuds cable

IEMs sold separately — it uses standard 0.78mm two-pin analogue connectors — but you can add some iFi ones into the kit for cheap

ESS Sabre DAC supports 32-bit/384kHz and DSD256, with 70mW amplification at 32 ohms

If you didn't think ultra-portable hi-fi tech like the iFi Go Link 2 was small enough, then the British audio company's newest release in its lightweight Go series might be enough to placate you.

iFi has just unveiled its new Go Cable: a DAC and headphone jack which is literally built into an audio cable for in-ear monitors. It's available to pre-order for just $79 / £79 (about AU$160), ahead of a September 21 release.

The wire connects from a USB-C port in one end, through the DAC and headphone amp, to two 0.78mm 2-pin connectors for your favorite in-ear IEMs, though you'll have to provide those yourself. Basically, in combination, they're an active affordable audiophile alternative to the best wired earbuds with more customization.

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Naturally, you might think that the iFi Go Cable could be designed for smartphones or laptops, but the brand also describes them as suitable for gaming, such as on the Switch 2. It supports microphone functionality too, so you can plug it into your controller or handheld to enjoy voice calls.

Making portable audio a little easier

(Image credit: iFi)

Specs-wise, the Go Cable seems quite similar to the aforementioned Go Link 2. It supports 32-bit/384kHz PCM and DSD256, and outputs power at 70mW at 32 ohms. Its selling point isn't in the specs; nor is it in the on-cable microphone, playback and volume controls, though they're a neat touch.

No. The benefit is that unlike the Go Link 2, it's an all-in-one solution. The best headphone DAC/amp combos for portable devices generally require an entire set of headphones or earbuds to be separately plugged in. You have to bring your source device, your DAC/amp device and your headphones.

By acting as those latter two gadgets all in one, the Go Cable makes on-the-go hi-fi audio a little easier to achieve. That's fewer things to remember on a trip, fewer items to pack into your bag while going through airport security.

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Many of iFi's technologies are used in the Go Cable. THD Compensation reduces distortion, while the ESS Sabre DAC chip provides dynamic range enhancement to improve sound by up to 6dB.

As mentioned before, you'll need to provide your own IEMs to enjoy the Go Cable, so it's not for everyone. However the brand is also selling a starter kit, which throws in a pair of AIRO Astra buds, for only $20 / £20 (about AU$40) more.

That means you're getting them for about half the price they usually cost, and then you've got plenty of time to mull on whether to get something more premium in the future — and you can just swap them onto the same cable.

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