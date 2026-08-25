Keeping your options open: Why choice matters for UK AI sovereignty

The European Union's new Tech Sovereignty package highlights a challenging question for governments across Europe, including the UK: how can countries benefit from AI without becoming dependent on technologies developed elsewhere?

Christiaan Smit Social Links Navigation Head of Public Policy team for EMEA, at Cloudfare.

AI is becoming a critical driver of economic growth, public service transformation and business competitiveness. Yet much of the AI technology stack continues to be developed and operated primarily in the United States and China, creating a growing tension between AI adoption and strategic control.

Although the UK is pursuing its own approach to AI regulation, European policy developments will continue to shape the environment in which many British organizations build, deploy and govern AI systems.

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Recent UK government warnings that Britain must secure "greater control and leverage over frontier AI" show that AI sovereignty is moving from a theoretical debate to a practical policy challenge.

Building every layer of the technology stack domestically is neither practical nor necessary. At its core, AI sovereignty is about maintaining the freedom to choose, adapt and innovate without becoming dependent on any single provider or platform.

Choice, not self-sufficiency

Some countries are pursuing far-reaching self-sufficiency strategies. Others are building on existing infrastructure and expertise while using partnerships to close technological gaps. For most economies, the latter approach is likely to be more realistic. Sovereignty is not about building every component domestically; it is about ensuring strategic control and avoiding excessive dependence on any one supplier.

Regulation may have a role to play. While concerns remain about compliance burdens and their impact on innovation, the broader objective is clear: creating an environment in which organizations can adopt AI with confidence.

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This is where dynamic and competitive AI markets become essential. A diverse digital supply chain creates options, strengthens resilience and reduces the risks associated with concentration. Recent restrictions on access to Anthropic's frontier AI models in some non-US markets are a reminder that when access to advanced AI capabilities is restricted, choice itself becomes a strategic asset.

Infrastructure is only useful if everyone can use it

Much of the AI policy debate focuses on the data centers needed to train large models. Yet infrastructure for broad adoption is equally important.

Distributed edge networks located closer to users help deliver AI applications with the low latency, performance and scalability required for real-world deployment. At the same time, access to AI tools must extend beyond a small number of well-resourced organizations.

Usage-based and serverless models can lower barriers to entry by reducing upfront costs and allowing organizations to pay only for the resources they consume. This enables SMEs, researchers, public institutions and larger enterprises alike to experiment with and adopt AI technologies.

Control over data is another critical element. Sovereignty depends less on where data is stored and more on whether organizations can manage access, security and compliance requirements effectively. Global, distributed architectures enable the implementation of access rules and controls over where data is processed and AI applications are operated.

Openness is a strategic advantage

Open standards and interoperable technologies are becoming increasingly important building blocks of digital autonomy. They reduce switching costs, strengthen competition and help prevent dependency on individual providers.

The same principle applies to AI models themselves. Organizations increasingly need access to a range of different open-source and proprietary models, allowing them to select the best solution for different use cases rather than relying on a single platform.

Control through openness

The debate around AI sovereignty is often framed as a choice between dependence and isolation. In reality, the most effective path lies somewhere in between.

Countries do not need to own every layer of the AI stack to exercise meaningful control. What they do need is access to open, competitive and resilient markets that provide genuine choice.

For the UK, and Europe alike, strategic control will come not from limiting access to technology, but from ensuring organizations have the freedom to choose how they adopt, deploy and govern it. In an increasingly interconnected world, that freedom of choice may prove to be the most important form of sovereignty of all.

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