The Ninja CrushBOSS is a blender, food processor and to-go tumbler in one

It has a 1,200W motor, with presets for precise chopping, slicing and dicing

It's on sale now for $319 / £239 (about AU$460)

If, like me, you love a good kitchen device you'll be well aware of the perennial problem: finding space for all your gadgets and their accessories on your counter or in your cupboards. So I'm intrigued by the strangely-named but fun-looking Ninja CrushBOSS, which is designed to replace three distinct products: a blender, a food processor and a smoothie maker, all with the same shared base.

The CrushBoss has a 1,200W motor and a 2.1 liter / 72oz jug for blending and a 710ml / 26oz tumbler cup for drinking on the go. And it has a smart menu system that promises to make even the most tedious chores quick and easy.

Ninja CrushBOSS: key features and pricing

The Ninja CrushBOSS's jug has a curved square design to eliminate dead zones, and the SmoothSense system offers optimized blending, presets for chopping and mincing, and a custom control with 10 manual speed settings.

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There's an integrated touchscreen display and a straightforward dial control, and it's designed to handle everything from smoothies and ice to shredding, slicing and dicing. There's an optional dicing kit accessory designed to deliver consistent dicing for more intensive tasks such as chopping ingredients for salads, salsa and other ingredients.

It's an interesting alternative to a full food processor whose various bits and bobs require quite a lot of storage: while there are still individual blades and bodies here they're not as numerous as the ones gathering dust at the back of my kitchen units. And if you've been disappointed by all-in-ones in the past, the high power here – 1,200W, which is 100W more powerful than the Ninja BlendBOSS — should make short work of even the toughest veg and effortlessly crush ice for your cocktails.

The Ninja CrushBOSS (including all attachments) is available for $319.99 in the US, and £239.99 in the UK. That's about AU$460, though the Australian release date has yet to be confirmed.

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