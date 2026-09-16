At last, Joe (Zoe Saldaña) has been rescued in Lioness season 3. Frankly, that's an episode earlier than expected.

Still, it seems as though there's more to be solved. The timing of her rescue suggests there's more to the CIA's strategy than we've been able to give proper attention to (at least, I really hope that's the case), with Joe saying she can potentially "never" return home.

But does anybody really know what they're talking about? And when does Lioness season 3 episode 8 arrive on Paramount+?

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What time can I watch Lioness season 3 episode 8 on Paramount+?

Lioness | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Lioness season 3 episode 8 will drop on one of the world's best streaming services in the US and Canada on Sunday, September 20 at 12am PT / 3am ET.

Here's when it will be released in other nations:

US – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET UK – 8am BST

– 8am BST India – 12:30pm IST

– 12:30pm IST Singapore – 3pm SGT

– 3pm SGT Australia – 5pm AEST

– 5pm AEST New Zealand – 7pm NZST

When do new episodes of Lioness season 3 come out?

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Lioness season 3 will have a total of eight episodes, with new entries airing weekly. That gives us the following schedule:

Episode 1: out now

out now Episode 2: out now

out now Episode 3: out now

out now Episode 4: out now

out now Episode 5 : out now

: out now Episode 6: out now

out now Episode 7: out now

out now Episode 8: September 20

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