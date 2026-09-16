What is the release date for Lioness season 3 episode 8 on Paramount+?

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I really hope this finale delivers

Joe argues with her husband
Joe's default mode. (Image credit: Paramount+)

At last, Joe (Zoe Saldaña) has been rescued in Lioness season 3. Frankly, that's an episode earlier than expected.

Still, it seems as though there's more to be solved. The timing of her rescue suggests there's more to the CIA's strategy than we've been able to give proper attention to (at least, I really hope that's the case), with Joe saying she can potentially "never" return home.

But does anybody really know what they're talking about? And when does Lioness season 3 episode 8 arrive on Paramount+?

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What time can I watch Lioness season 3 episode 8 on Paramount+?

Lioness | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Lioness | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube
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Lioness season 3 episode 8 will drop on one of the world's best streaming services in the US and Canada on Sunday, September 20 at 12am PT / 3am ET.

Here's when it will be released in other nations:

  • US – 12am PT / 3am ET
  • Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET
  • UK – 8am BST
  • India – 12:30pm IST
  • Singapore – 3pm SGT
  • Australia – 5pm AEST
  • New Zealand – 7pm NZST

When do new episodes of Lioness season 3 come out?

Byron, Kaitlyn and Joe look at someone across the table

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Lioness season 3 will have a total of eight episodes, with new entries airing weekly. That gives us the following schedule:

  • Episode 1: out now
  • Episode 2: out now
  • Episode 3: out now
  • Episode 4: out now
  • Episode 5: out now
  • Episode 6: out now
  • Episode 7: out now
  • Episode 8: September 20

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Jasmine Valentine
Jasmine Valentine
Streaming Staff Writer

Jasmine is a Streaming Staff Writer for TechRadar, previously writing for outlets including Radio Times, Yahoo! and Stylist. She specialises in comfort TV shows and movies, ranging from Hallmark's latest tearjerker to Netflix's Virgin River. She's also the person who wrote an obituary for George Cooper Sr. during Young Sheldon Season 7 and still can't watch the funeral episode.

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