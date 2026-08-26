What is the release date for Lioness season 3 episode 5 on Paramount+?
We're over halfway through the series
It's not a problem that Taylor Sheridan has often had to contend with, but some fans are worried that Lioness season 3 is about to enter a mid-season slump.
At the halfway point of the political drama, there's a lot going on, with few answers in sight. This season's drama revolves around two simultaneous timelines: Joe being kidnapped by unknown Russian operatives, and, the six months leading up to her capture. Do we know who is responsible? Not exactly.
But still, let's press on in the face of potential adversity — when does Lioness season 3 episode 5 arrive on Paramount+?
What time can I watch Lioness season 3 episode 5 on Paramount+?
Lioness season 3 episode 5 will drop on one of the world's best streaming services in the US and Canada on Sunday, August 30 at 12am PT / 3am ET.
Here's when it will be released in other nations globally:
- US – 12am PT / 3am ET
- Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET
- UK – 8am BST
- India – 12:30pm IST
- Singapore – 3pm SGT
- Australia – 5pm AEST
- New Zealand – 7pm NZST
When do new episodes of Lioness season 3 come out?
Lioness season 3 will have a total of eight episodes, with new entries airing weekly. That gives us the following schedule:
- Episode 1: out now
- Episode 2: out now
- Episode 3: out now
- Episode 4: out now
- Episode 5: August 30
- Episode 6: September 6
- Episode 7: September 13
- Episode 8: September 20
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Jasmine is a Streaming Staff Writer for TechRadar, previously writing for outlets including Radio Times, Yahoo! and Stylist. She specialises in comfort TV shows and movies, ranging from Hallmark's latest tearjerker to Netflix's Virgin River. She's also the person who wrote an obituary for George Cooper Sr. during Young Sheldon Season 7 and still can't watch the funeral episode.
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