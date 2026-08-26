Am I surprised that Reacher season 4 isn't just dominating Prime Video, but the internet itself? No. Am I surprised that fan opinions feel more contradictory than ever? Absolutely.

In case you've not caught up yet, new episodes are following Reacher (Alan Ritchson) as he becomes embroiled in a CIA conspiracy after suspecting a woman on a New York City subway train is actually a suicide bomber. Unlike our first three seasons, this political espionage plot has got us thinking in a way we're not used to.

But of course, there's not that much thinking happening. The general story arc of Reacher getting involved in something that's much bigger than he first thought and punching his way out of it is very much alive and well.

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Reacher coming close to — yet never quite reaching — The West Wing or The Diplomat levels of political severity seems to be causing a new tear in the fabric of the fandom. Some Reddit users have branded season 4 as the worst of all time, while others think that it's Reacher's strongest outing since season 1.

I've got a feeling that this all comes down to one important point... and it's something we've forgotten (or we are choosing to overlook). On top of that, it begs a question: do we no longer allow our TV programs to be silly for silly's sake?

Letting Reacher be a bit of an idiot is key to getting the most out of season 4

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Let's face it: Reacher is a borderline idiotic, light-hearted crime drama that was never meant to be anything else. It's as superficial as superficial gets, and anybody looking for something grittier or more meaningful underneath is baseline is sadly misguided.

If I'm being completely honest, this is something I found grating when I first discovered Reacher-world. We're spoilt for choice when it comes to gripping crime dramas, both on streaming services and linear TV. So surely to be the best, a show needs to be critically engaging at all times, leaving no stone unturned in the process.

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We expect everything to be Sherlock-levels of enigma-solving in order to be worth our time, but is this actually the case? Reacher season 4 is just the latest installment to prove otherwise... if you're willing to accept the series for what it is.

The actual storyline, and whatever whodunnits need solving along the way, is the least important cog in the machine. Reacher himself is what draws viewers in (and keeps them watching), with his authentic mix of a troubled military background, hidden personality and abs chiseled to high heaven the unique selling point that keeps on giving.

All in how he interacts and builds meaningful relationships with his sidekicks for the season, and you're watching for the people, not the plot. There has yet to be a single connection that Reacher has fostered that I haven't enjoyed or been invested in, and that speaks volumes about what we're actually watching.

Yes, we want to see Reacher pumping iron before battering a load of bad guys, making the lives of those around him better in the process. No, we don't actually need anything else. If Reacher season 5 sticks to this tried and tested format, there won't be any less satisfaction — but will you be open to it?

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