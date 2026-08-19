Yes, they got Freeman back for a third season.

Before I watched any of Lioness season 3, I really believed that Joe (Zoe Saldaña) was invincible. She's cheated logic and death multiple times over across the first two seasons, but this Russian intelligence plot just might get the best of her.

This season's drama revolves around two simultaneous timelines: one, Joe being kidnapped by unknown Russian operatives and, two, the six months leading up to her capture. Why kidnap? Because the CIA captured one of Russia's own after foreign intelligence tipped them off.

As of writing, we still don't know if she's made it out the over end unscathed. So, when does Lioness season 3 episode 4 arrive on Paramount+?

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What time can I watch Lioness season 3 episode 4 on Paramount+?

Lioness | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Lioness season 3 episode 4 will drop on one of the world's best streaming services in the US and Canada on Sunday, August 23 at 12am PT / 3am ET.

Here's when it will be released in other nations globally:

US – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET UK – 8am BST

– 8am BST India – 12:30pm IST

– 12:30pm IST Singapore – 3pm SGT

– 3pm SGT Australia – 5pm AEST

– 5pm AEST New Zealand – 7pm NZST

When do new episodes of Lioness season 3 come out?

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Lioness season 3 will have a total of eight episodes, with new entries airing weekly. That gives us the following schedule:

Episode 1: out now

out now Episode 2: out now

out now Episode 3: out now

out now Episode 4: August 23

August 23 Episode 5 : August 30

: August 30 Episode 6: September 6

September 6 Episode 7: September 13

September 13 Episode 8: September 20

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