What is the release date for MobLand season 2 episode 2 on Paramount+?
Introducing Frankie Cooper
Unsurprisingly, things took absolutely no time at all to kick off in MobLand season 2.
Turkish gangster Gakbu has been eliminated during a messy meeting at the dog track, but that feels like the least of Harry's (Tom Hardy) concerns.
Not only has Jan (Joanne Froggatt) asked him for a divorce, but Harrigan arch-rival Kat (Janet McTeer) as acquired her own version of Harry via Colin (Toby Jones), who has so far only been described as a "prick on a scooter."
But even they can do the world of damage. So, when does MobLand season 2 episode 1 arrive on Paramount+?
What time can I watch MobLand season 2 episode 2 on Paramount+?
MobLand season 2 episode 2 will drop on one of the world's best streaming services in the US and Canada on Friday, September 25 at 12am PT / 3am ET.
Here's when it will be released in other nations globally:
- US – 12am PT / 3am ET
- Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET
- UK – 8am BST
- India – 12:30pm IST
- Singapore – 3pm SGT
- Australia – 5pm AEST
- New Zealand – 7pm NZST
When do new episodes of MobLand season 2 come out?
MobLand season 2 will have a total of 10 episodes, with new entries airing weekly. That gives us the following schedule:
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- Episode 1: out now
- Episode 2: September 25
- Episode 3: October 2
- Episode 4: October 9
- Episode 5: October 16
- Episode 6: October 23
- Episode 7: October 30
- Episode 8: November 6
- Episode 9: November 13
- Episode 10: November 20
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Jasmine is a Streaming Staff Writer for TechRadar, previously writing for outlets including Radio Times, Yahoo! and Stylist. She specialises in comfort TV shows and movies, ranging from Hallmark's latest tearjerker to Netflix's Virgin River. She's also the person who wrote an obituary for George Cooper Sr. during Young Sheldon Season 7 and still can't watch the funeral episode.
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