Unsurprisingly, things took absolutely no time at all to kick off in MobLand season 2.

Turkish gangster Gakbu has been eliminated during a messy meeting at the dog track, but that feels like the least of Harry's (Tom Hardy) concerns.

Not only has Jan (Joanne Froggatt) asked him for a divorce, but Harrigan arch-rival Kat (Janet McTeer) as acquired her own version of Harry via Colin (Toby Jones), who has so far only been described as a "prick on a scooter."

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But even they can do the world of damage. So, when does MobLand season 2 episode 1 arrive on Paramount+?

What time can I watch MobLand season 2 episode 2 on Paramount+?

MobLand | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

MobLand season 2 episode 2 will drop on one of the world's best streaming services in the US and Canada on Friday, September 25 at 12am PT / 3am ET.

Here's when it will be released in other nations globally:

US – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET UK – 8am BST

– 8am BST India – 12:30pm IST

– 12:30pm IST Singapore – 3pm SGT

– 3pm SGT Australia – 5pm AEST

– 5pm AEST New Zealand – 7pm NZST

When do new episodes of MobLand season 2 come out?

(Image credit: Paramount+)

MobLand season 2 will have a total of 10 episodes, with new entries airing weekly. That gives us the following schedule:

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Episode 1: out now

out now Episode 2: September 25

September 25 Episode 3: October 2

October 2 Episode 4: October 9

October 9 Episode 5 : October 16

: October 16 Episode 6: October 23

October 23 Episode 7: October 30

October 30 Episode 8 : November 6

: November 6 Episode 9: November 13

November 13 Episode 10: November 20

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