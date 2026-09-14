Strap in for the chaos... the Harrigans are returning to the small screen in MobLand season 2.

This time around, the dysfunctional family struggles to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire.

'Fixer' Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify. As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy.

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Just another day for this lot, by the sounds of it. But when does MobLand season 2 episode 1 arrive on Paramount+?

What time can I watch MobLand season 2 episode 1 on Paramount+?

MobLand | Season 2 Fire Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

MobLand season 2 episode 1 will drop on one of the world's best streaming services in the US and Canada on Friday, September 18 at 12am PT / 3am ET.

Here's when it will be released in other nations globally:

US – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET UK – 8am BST

– 8am BST India – 12:30pm IST

– 12:30pm IST Singapore – 3pm SGT

– 3pm SGT Australia – 5pm AEST

– 5pm AEST New Zealand – 7pm NZST

When do new episodes of MobLand season 2 come out?

(Image credit: Paramount+)

MobLand season 2 will have a total of 10 episodes, with new entries airing weekly. That gives us the following schedule:

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Episode 1: September 18

September 18 Episode 2: September 25

September 25 Episode 3: October 2

October 2 Episode 4: October 9

October 9 Episode 5 : October 16

: October 16 Episode 6: October 23

October 23 Episode 7: October 30

October 30 Episode 8 : November 6

: November 6 Episode 9: November 13

November 13 Episode 10: November 20

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