God, the search for Joe (Zoe Saldaña) is taking its sweet time, isn't it? At this rate, things still won't be resolved by next week's Lioness season 3 finale.

The CIA has narrowed its rescue search to the Houston area, but fallout from dismantled Russian networks in Washington has led to some tense confrontations and a pretty disastrous decision for one of our leading senators.

But surely this week has to bring better things... right? And when does Lioness season 3 episode 7 arrive on Paramount+?

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What time can I watch Lioness season 3 episode 7 on Paramount+?

Lioness | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Lioness season 3 episode 7 will drop on one of the world's best streaming services in the US and Canada on Sunday, September 13 at 12am PT / 3am ET.

Here's when it will be released in other nations globally:

US – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET UK – 8am BST

– 8am BST India – 12:30pm IST

– 12:30pm IST Singapore – 3pm SGT

– 3pm SGT Australia – 5pm AEST

– 5pm AEST New Zealand – 7pm NZST

When do new episodes of Lioness season 3 come out?

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Lioness season 3 will have a total of eight episodes, with new entries airing weekly. That gives us the following schedule:

Episode 1: out now

out now Episode 2: out now

out now Episode 3: out now

out now Episode 4: out now

out now Episode 5 : out now

: out now Episode 6: out now

out now Episode 7: September 13

September 13 Episode 8: September 20

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