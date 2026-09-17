MobLand season 2 makes its debut on Paramount+ very soon — and, if you've read my five-star review, you'll know that you're in for an absolute treat.

In short, it's a chaotic masterclass in storytelling. Season 2 picks up Conrad's (Pierce Brosnan) feud with Kevin (Paddy Considine) as it ramps up a notch, embroiling new 'fixer' Frankie (Johnny Flynn) in their mess. Frankie is acting on behalf of the Harrigan's arch-rival Kat (Janet McTeer), who is trying to take control of London from a distance.

This leaves Harry (Tom Hardy) having to clean up even more mess than before, particularly considering his and Jan's (Joanne Froggatt) impending divorce. On top of that, daughter Gina (Teddie Allen) has gone missing.

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Just another average day with this lot, eh? Even with the above onslaught of drama, one thing that's still not sunk in after two years of watching is just how much deadly, explicit swearing there is. Weaponised by a former James Bond and a Dame, no less.

With so many See You Next Tuesdays flying about — I did count, and there's four from Conrad in season 2 episode 1's opening six minutes — I asked the young cast members if it's any less surreal watching Brosnan and Mirren at work.

As it turns out, they're much more at ease with the insults than I am... but they're all leading to something even more unhinged.

'You ain't seen nothing yet'

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"I think I'm so used to it," Mandeep Dhillon, who plays Seraphina Harrigan, told me, before Allen added: "I think I feel desensitised to it. We get so much, and then when we're doing the extra takes for scenes, it's like a second language."

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Anson Boone, who plays grandson Eddie Harrigan, interjected: "I'm desensitised to the swearing, but not the fact that I'm in scenes with them. That is still mad to me. I was a little boy who would watch them in films, and to think that I'm now playing a family with them is still a bit mental."

Watch any episode of MobLand and you won't see a trace of being starstruck in Boone's performance. However, you will notice that Eddie and his grandmother Maeve (Mirren) have a fairly bizarre relationship.

While they rarely cross paths, their time together is charged with an underlying chemistry that borders on Oedipus levels of uncomfortableness. According to Boone, the outlandish swearing is only a gateway for more of those scenes this season... and they go even further.

"Keep tuning into season 2 because things just get weirder and weirder," he teased. "You ain't seen nothing yet. In season 1, we were all getting to know each other, so to then come back for season 2, you have that added level of comfort. We're all pals now.

"It's so exciting when you get to read a really meaty, shocking or strange scene... and then getting to play that out with a national treasure like Dame Helen Mirren is surreal, but amazing."

If I could sum up what's to come in three words, meaty, shocking and strange is also what I'd choose. Without giving anything away, keep your eyes particularly peeled for episode 3.

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