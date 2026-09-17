Google Translate now has an offline mode for Live Translations

This only works between English and ten other languages

It also only works on Pixel 11, Pixel 10, and Pixel 9 series phones

Live Translate is a feature that has the potential to break down language barriers, by letting you speak to someone in your native language and have it automatically translated to theirs. But while this Google Translate feature is undoubtedly useful, it’s also so far been held back a bit by a need for an internet connection. That though, is now changing.

As spotted by Android Authority, Google has started rolling out an offline mode for Live Translate, which could be hugely beneficial, since this feature will probably mostly be used when abroad, where data costs can be higher, and network connectivity can potentially be less reliable.

But even if you’re traveling somewhere that has widespread mobile coverage and affordable pricing, it’s still reassuring to know an internet connection won’t be required to effectively communicate with the locals.

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Limited languages and phones

(Image credit: Google / Android Authority)

Of course, there are some restrictions here. First, offline Live Translate currently only works between English and French, German, Portuguese, Italian, Spanish, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Russian, and Swedish. So that leaves out a lot of languages, and also means that English has to be one of the two languages being spoken — you can’t for example get offline live translations between French and German.

The other major limiting factor is that for now at least, offline Live Translate is only coming to the Google Pixel 11 series, Pixel 10 line, and Pixel 9 series. So if you have an older Pixel or a phone from another brand, you’re currently out of luck.

All of which means that the vast majority of people won’t be able to benefit from this, so hopefully it’s a temporary restriction.

Then again, iOS already has a Live Translation feature of its own which can be used offline, and Samsung Galaxy phones also have a similar feature with offline functionality, so there are other options from the biggest rival brands.

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Still, Google’s Live Translate feature isn’t exclusive to Pixels, so it would be nice to see this offline upgrade make it to other phones too.

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