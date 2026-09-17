Meta has a new proposition for anyone who looks at Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp and thinks they could use a little more artificial intelligence. Meta One, launched this week, packages additional features with expanded access to some of the company’s most compute-intensive AI tools.

Pay $7.99 a month for Core and you can generate more images and videos, use Instagram’s AI Restyle tools more often and generally enjoy a larger serving of Meta AI. Premium costs $19.99 and provides even more tokens.

The core Meta experience remains free, while subscriptions allow the company to build specialized or expensive features for people willing to pay for them.

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Horror author Joe Hill had another idea, posting on the Meta-owned Threads: “That’s sweet, so pay a fee, get more AI, pay nothing, get a little less AI. Can we work out a deal where you pay ME and I get no AI at all?”

It is a very good joke. It may also be an unexpectedly good piece of product strategy.

A lot of companies have settled on the assumption that more AI is inherently worth more money. Chatbot subscriptions offer higher limits and access to more capable models. Meta One follows the same logic by adding AI generation behind its Core and Premium tiers, though the bundles include plenty of non-AI extras too.

But while some people may want more AI and are prepared to pay for it, it's not a universal desire. Hill’s response gets at the other half of the equation, where the people who increasingly encounter AI inside products they already use would quite like a large, clearly labeled switch that makes it disappear.

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The premium feature nobody is selling

There is an important distinction here between choosing AI and receiving AI. Opening ChatGPT because you want help planning a vacation is an active decision. Finding AI summaries sitting above your search results or AI buttons suddenly appearing inside software you already use, is something else entirely.

The evidence suggests consumers understand that distinction perfectly well. A Pew Research Center study last year in 2025 reported that 59% of American adults felt they had little or no control over how AI was used in their lives and 55% wanted more control. That fits with a Gartner survey from this year showing that 50% of U.S. consumers would prefer to buy at businesses that do not use generative AI in consumer-facing content.

That hardly amounts to a mass rejection of artificial intelligence. People use ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Meta AI because those tools can be genuinely useful, and there is clearly a market for subscriptions that make them more capable. The resistance seems less about AI existing than about losing the ability to decide when it enters the room. Gartner found something similar in customer service this year. Half of customers said generative AI could make service interactions easier, yet 87% considered access to a human agent essential when companies used AI. People can appreciate the robot while still wanting an emergency exit from the robot.

Tech companies have done this before. Advertising was once simply part of using many online services. Eventually companies realized the absence of advertising was itself valuable enough to sell. Meta already offers subscriptions without ads on Facebook and Instagram in the UK and Europe, although those plans were introduced in response to regulatory requirements. In the UK, Meta charges £2.99 a month on the web or £3.99 through iOS and Android for its ad-free option, but doesn't offer the option in the US or Australia.

Meta minus AI

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Poetra.RH)

There would be something faintly absurd about paying a technology company to remove a technology it added in the first place. Unfortunately, anyone who is currently paying for YouTube Premium to escape commercials will recognize the business model immediately.

An AI-light subscription could remove generated content from recommendations, hide AI assistants and shortcuts, and otherwise keep AI tools away unless deliberately summoned. Apple Intelligence already has a feature like it, in that it can be switched off systemwide, and Microsoft lets Copilot users disable features including personalization and memory. These controls are imperfect, but their existence recognizes the appeal of an off switch to many consumers.

None of this means Meta One is a bad idea. For someone who frequently generates images, edits Instagram Stories with AI or wants Meta’s more advanced creative tools, $7.99 could be perfectly reasonable. Meta says its early testing showed real demand, and a subscription is arguably a better way to offer computationally expensive generative features than pretending unlimited AI costs nothing.

The mistake would be assuming that the only direction people want AI to move is upward. AI companies are currently fighting over who can provide the most capable model and the highest usage limits. Enthusiasm makes sense when hundreds of billions of dollars are being spent on AI infrastructure.

Eventually, though, AI may become distasteful enough to enough people to make its absence worth paying for. Meta One is built around the proposition that customers will pay to receive more AI. The most successful premium AI feature might end up being as simple as a switch labeled “Off.”

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