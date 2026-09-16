Forget AI ending humanity; what people are really worried about is AI taking their jobs — even if that's not exactly what's happening

The narrative that AI might end humanity in a decade has monopolized public discourse, so much so that we may be ignoring more prosaic, immediate AI concerns like jobs.

I'm neither an AI doomer nor a booster. I believe generative AI has tremendous potential, especially for helping us solve our most difficult problems, like cancer and maybe resources and climate change. I'm also a realist and know that AI development and growth are clearly outstripping our ability to properly manage it.

We should never have a situation where we do not know how or why an AI did something. The Hugging Face incident should be a call to action. In lieu of regulation (which the White House will block), self-regulation with third-party oversight is in order.

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The reality, though, is that AI development is unlikely to slow down or stop. The consequences will keep coming, and people have feelings.

Job worries are so real

Earlier this year, a Pew Research study found that more than half of people under 30 are more concerned than excited about AI. The number hasn't jumped wildly in recent years, but contrast that with the rapidly shrinking number of people who are "More excited than concerned" about AI (down from 11% in 2024 to 9% in 2026). The middle group of those who balance concern with excitement also shrank a bit to 37% of those surveyed. That same survey also found that 71 percent of Americans believe AI will lead to fewer jobs over the next 20 years (if doomers are right, this may be less of a worry).

Those sentiments are now echoed by a new Gallup Work and Education survey, which found a sharp rise in the number of college graduates who fear tech job displacement (jumping from 25% to 29% in one year).

Gallup already found rising fears of AI job displacement going back to 2023 when the "concern among college graduates rose sharply, from 8% in 2021 to 20% in 2023, as generative AI tools such as ChatGPT emerged."

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College graduates' concerns spiked again in the last year, with 29% worried tech will make their jobs obsolete.

More concerning is that the fears are really rising among those set to enter the workforce. Gallup notes that while people like me (over 50) are relatively steady in these concerns, anxiety among workers ages 18-to-44 has risen sharply (more than a third of them have these fears).

Whats really happening with jobs and AI?

The Gallup report notes, though, that the fears still appear to be outpacing real-world events. People are not necessarily losing their jobs to AI, at least not yet. But a recent New York Times story noted that there have been other, more subtle changes.

In roles where AI is helping automate some tasks, workers are losing the leverage to push for raises. Looked at another way, whether or not you tell them, your boss knows that you or others in your department are or can use AI and is acting accordingly. You are not yet replaceable, but are also no longer irreplaceable thanks to AI. And while people aren't necessarily losing their jobs, hiring for some knowledge-worker roles may be slowing.

Basically, the world people are worrying about, one where AI outright takes your job, is maybe somewhat hyperbolic. AI is already a coworker in many places, and it does its job, if not for free, then at a far reduced rate and, often, in less time — if you don't count the double-checking people should be doing when looking at AI work.

AI may be changing the entire complexion of work, which means these young people are right to be concerned, because it's hard to describe the workplaces they'll be entering and how their workdays alongside Gemini, ChatGPT, and Claude might unfold.

Sure, the question of whether or not AI will end up ending us by 2036 is a valid one, but there are the real-time changes happening in our everyday lives that could have the most immediate impact. I wonder if and how we're dealing with those and if anyone is thinking about how to preprare and and reassure the next generation of workers.

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