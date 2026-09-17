VodafoneThree says it takes up to 3.5 more years to relocate a mast after the warning period

So-called 'functional not-spots' affect one in five London high streets, costing billions

The solution involves earlier planning involvement and slicker processes

VodafoneThree just accused London's network infrastructure planning rules of costing around £7.4 million in economic output every single day, the equivalent of £2.7 billion annually, because of Notices to Quit (NTQs).

These legal notices from landowners demand that mobile operators remove equipment from properties, and are typically issued during construction, renovation or demolition, giving operators just 18 months to take action.

However the company argues that replacing a lost mobile site takes on average five years from start to finish, thus NTQs create a 3.5-year shortfall.

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VodafoneThree wants more flexibility around Notices to Quit

However, the company insists that external pressures are behind the current five-year timescale for new connections to go live. Instead, VodafoneThree says that "outdated planning processes and the complexity of securing a new site and relevant permissions" are to blame.

The network operator goes on to describe affected areas as 'functional not-spots' – rather than total black-out not-spots in rural areas, it says even London can be affected by areas of week, suboptimal connectivity even though they're technically covered by a signal. According to the report, one in five London high streets have a functional not-spot.

"When that infrastructure is removed before replacements are in place, local communities can face years of reduced connectivity which ultimately costs London billions in economic output," Chief Networks Officer Andrea Dona summarized.

And with redevelopment happening at such a rapid pace nowadays, it warns that up to 60 National Rail, Underground or Overground stations could be affected by an NTQ at any given time.

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Looking ahead, VodafoneThree wants developers and planners to involve mobile operators at the earliest stages possible so that they can get the ball rolling on securing future locations sooner.

"We welcome the growing recognition of NTQs as an issue and support efforts to ensure connectivity is considered from the earliest stages of the planning process," Dona concluded.

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