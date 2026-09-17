Half of UK businesses say AI fears mean they want more control over their data as calls for digital sovereignty grow

58% of UK businesses say security and privacy are major barriers to AI adoption

Customers and partners are also demanding that companies go sovereign

Sovereignty should cover data transmission as well as residency

One in two UK enterprises now want greater control over their most sensitive data, per new IDC findings commissioned by Expereo, with nearly a third (29%) of Britain's businesses now considering digital sovereignty either a top or high priority.

To this tune, more than a quarter (27%) now rank digital sovereignty as one of the leading drivers behind the tech investments going forward.

And it's all in relation to artificial intelligence, because more than half (58%) of the organizations surveyed said security and privacy remains one of the biggest barriers to AI adoption.

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UK orgs want more control over their data before they invest in AI

"Digital sovereignty is increasingly being driven by a desire for greater control over how data moves across cloud, network and AI environments," Expereo CEO Ben Elms wrote. A similar number (56%) of tech leaders worry that AI could create new security risks for their business.

Expereo argues that sovereignty means much more than just where data is stored, but that it also covers how it moves between networks and clouds, calling for greater transparency and visibility across this too.

And it's not just leadership concerns that a driving this push for sovereignty, because a quarter (26%) of the orgs surveyed also said that customers and partners are adding pressure to localize data.

More broadly, while 33% of organizations globally consider digital sovereignty a high or top priority (slightly ahead of the UK), reasons differ by region. In Europe, IDC's data found that regulations like GDPR are major drivers, while the US is more focused on national security.

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Despite this, AI is a uniting factor globally, as Elms concludes: "As AI adoption accelerates, this visibility will become an increasingly important part of helping organisations maintain control, manage risk and operate confidently across many jurisdictions."

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