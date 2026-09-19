These two are closer than most.

Now that MobLand season 2 has started streaming on Paramount+, I'm glad we've got more insanely epic television to watch. Nonetheless, in recent times, we've been preoccupied with the unverified Tom Hardy rumors that dogged this season's filming schedule.

In late May, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) claimed that, if MobLand season 3 was to be renewed — which it has been — shooting would begin later this year. However, gossip about Hardy's behavior on set was not only said to have "spooked producers", but even led to the star's firing from the hit crime drama.

THR's source said: "He refused to come out of his trailer for hours at a time. He kept the cast waiting, [which is] a power play. Keeping Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and others waiting is career suicide, I would wager.”

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However, speaking to Variety a separate source refuted those accusations, adding: "Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for season 3, and things are being worked through creatively."

We now know that Hardy is confirmed to return for MobLand season 3, and the cast has moved quickly to shoot down any supposed tension on set. Indeed, Anson Boone (Eddie Harrigan), Mandeep Dhillion (Seraphina Harrigan), and Teddie Allen (Gina Da Souza) all confirmed to TechRadar that the cast is "all family."

'It feels like family'

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"Just fun, isn't it? Because we all know each other so well," Dhillon replied when I ask what the on-set vibes were like for season 2. "More playful. It's nice coming back for a season 2, because everyone's just so comfortable."

Boone added: "In season 1, we were all getting to know each other. To then come back for season 2, you have that added level of comfort. We're all pals now."

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Honestly, it's easy to see how this is the case. When rumors initially surfaced, it was Helen Mirren who posted a message of support for Hardy on Instagram, with the post reading: "love you now and always, Helen."

"It feels like family," Boone continued, as Dhillon and Allen nodded in agreement. "It's so satisfying when we get to do big group scenes together. When you start season 2, everyone is banished to the four corners of the kingdom.

"No one's talking to anyone. We're a little team [pointing to him and Allen], Seraphina is a little team on her own, also, then you have Kevin (Paddy Considine) and Bella (Lara Pulvey), Maeve (Mirren) Conrad (Brosnan), and Harry (Hardy) all trying to piece it together.

"Obviously, in reality, that means that we're all filming scenes separately. Keep tuning in season 2 and you'll see when people do come together. It's so much fun to film. It's the best days knowing that everyone's in."

Even for a potential PR line, this doesn't feel like the energy of actors who genuinely have had a bad time at work. Perhaps we can finally draw a line under the so-called MobLand scandal and focus on what's really important: the show itself.

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