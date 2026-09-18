TechRadar's weekly crossword — puzzle #7, Friday, September 18
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We dropped a five-star review of the new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max this week, so it's a good time if you're an Apple fan and are looking to upgrade to a new device. As exciting as those phones might be, though, it feels like all eyes are on the iPhone Duo, as we enter an era where foldable phones might actually be quite good now.
You know what all of that extra screen real estate will be good for as well? Crosswords! A seamless segue.
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James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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