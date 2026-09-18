TechRadar Crossword Missed a previous puzzle? You can browse the archive and play all TechRadar Crosswords right here.

We dropped a five-star review of the new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max this week, so it's a good time if you're an Apple fan and are looking to upgrade to a new device. As exciting as those phones might be, though, it feels like all eyes are on the iPhone Duo, as we enter an era where foldable phones might actually be quite good now.

You know what all of that extra screen real estate will be good for as well? Crosswords! A seamless segue.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.