Kevin... what are you doing man?

It's probably wrong to fall in love with villains, but Harry's (Tom Hardy) new arch-rival Frankie (Johnny Flynn) is exactly what MobLand season 2 needed.

Somewhere between the third Gallagher brother and a so-called "prick on a scooter," Frankie's unnervingly mundane tone is only just beginning to do some serious damage... not that it would be too hard to impact the fractured Harrigan family.

With Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) and Kevin's (Paddy Considine) feud reaching new levels and Seraphina (Mandeep Dhillon) trying to strike out on her own, absolutely everybody is playing into Kat's (Janet McTeer) hands.

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But, can things be salvaged in time? And, more importantly when does MobLand season 2 episode 3 arrive on Paramount+?

What time can I watch MobLand season 2 episode 3 on Paramount+?

MobLand | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

MobLand season 2 episode 3 will drop on one of the world's best streaming services in the US and Canada on Friday, October 2 at 12am PT / 3am ET.

Here's when it will be released in other nations globally:

US – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET UK – 8am BST

– 8am BST India – 12:30pm IST

– 12:30pm IST Singapore – 3pm SGT

– 3pm SGT Australia – 5pm AEST

– 5pm AEST New Zealand – 7pm NZST

When do new episodes of MobLand season 2 come out?

(Image credit: Paramount+)

MobLand season 2 will have a total of 10 episodes, with new entries airing weekly. That gives us the following schedule:

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Episode 1: out now

out now Episode 2: out now

out now Episode 3: October 2

October 2 Episode 4: October 9

October 9 Episode 5 : October 16

: October 16 Episode 6: October 23

October 23 Episode 7: October 30

October 30 Episode 8 : November 6

: November 6 Episode 9: November 13

November 13 Episode 10: November 20

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