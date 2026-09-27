What is the release date for MobLand season 2 episode 3 on Paramount+?
Things are about to get even more messy
It's probably wrong to fall in love with villains, but Harry's (Tom Hardy) new arch-rival Frankie (Johnny Flynn) is exactly what MobLand season 2 needed.
Somewhere between the third Gallagher brother and a so-called "prick on a scooter," Frankie's unnervingly mundane tone is only just beginning to do some serious damage... not that it would be too hard to impact the fractured Harrigan family.
With Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) and Kevin's (Paddy Considine) feud reaching new levels and Seraphina (Mandeep Dhillon) trying to strike out on her own, absolutely everybody is playing into Kat's (Janet McTeer) hands.
But, can things be salvaged in time? And, more importantly when does MobLand season 2 episode 3 arrive on Paramount+?
What time can I watch MobLand season 2 episode 3 on Paramount+?
MobLand season 2 episode 3 will drop on one of the world's best streaming services in the US and Canada on Friday, October 2 at 12am PT / 3am ET.
Here's when it will be released in other nations globally:
- US – 12am PT / 3am ET
- Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET
- UK – 8am BST
- India – 12:30pm IST
- Singapore – 3pm SGT
- Australia – 5pm AEST
- New Zealand – 7pm NZST
When do new episodes of MobLand season 2 come out?
MobLand season 2 will have a total of 10 episodes, with new entries airing weekly. That gives us the following schedule:
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- Episode 1: out now
- Episode 2: out now
- Episode 3: October 2
- Episode 4: October 9
- Episode 5: October 16
- Episode 6: October 23
- Episode 7: October 30
- Episode 8: November 6
- Episode 9: November 13
- Episode 10: November 20
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Jasmine is a Streaming Staff Writer for TechRadar, previously writing for outlets including Radio Times, Yahoo! and Stylist. She specialises in comfort TV shows and movies, ranging from Hallmark's latest tearjerker to Netflix's Virgin River. She's also the person who wrote an obituary for George Cooper Sr. during Young Sheldon Season 7 and still can't watch the funeral episode.
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