The new Laser BLU-BD4K-384 has caught our eye

It offers region-free playback for regular DVDs and 4K support

For now it's only available to pre-order in Australia

We're always on the lookout for the best Blu-ray players here at TechRadar, especially those that deliver as much bang for buck as possible – and it looks like we might have a new contender with the new Laser BLU-BD4K-384.

As per the listing we've come across (via Reddit), the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player is only available in Laser's home country of Australia for now, so we're hoping the manufacturer decides to put this on sale more widely.

Getting a new 4K Blu-ray player model is exciting enough on its own, but the Laser BLU-BD4K-384 plays regular Blu-rays and DVDs from any region too, so whatever the format of your discs and wherever they're from, this will play them.

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The price is competitive too: AU$499.95 at the time of writing, which works out at about $350 / £265 with a straight currency conversion. There's support here for HDR10, Dolby Vision, high-resolution audio, and USB media playback.

'Great news'

It's worth mentioning a few compromises that have been made here too. The Laser BLU-BD4K-384 doesn't support HDR10+, sticks with a single HDMI port, and relies on Ethernet for internet rather than Wi-Fi.

"Bring imported releases, favourite box sets and your existing movie library together in one setup," reads the official blurb. "PAL, NTSC and Auto television modes help match playback to compatible displays."

Based on the Reddit reactions, we're not the only fans of this new model, which apparently goes on sale in November 2026. The launch is described as "extremely welcome" and "great news", which reflects the overall sentiment.

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If you need something else to tempt you in, there's a three-year warranty included. If you're living in Australia you can get your pre-orders in now — but the rest of us will have to look on enviously for the time being.

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