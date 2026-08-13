Dolby confirms that Dolby Vision 2 HDR can come to existing 4K Blu-ray hardware, including both discs and players

However, it will require the player manufacturers to work with Dolby on updates, and Sony says it has no plans to update, with no comment from Panasonic or Magnetar

Dolby says that Dolby Vision 2 TVs will still show visual improvements with Dolby Vision 1 discs, because of the upgraded processing engine

Dolby Vision 2, the next generation of Dolby's HDR format, is rolling out to its first TVs right now — and Dolby answered one my most burning questions about the new tech, which is whether it can come to 4K Blu-ray as well as streaming.

Digging into the answer turns out to be mixed news. It was good positive from a technical side: the team confirmed that Dolby Vision 2 can work on existing Blu-ray disc and players. However, making it work will require a firmware update to ensure full compatibility — and that looks like it be the problem.

I sat down with Dolby Laboratories' vice-president of home devices, Chris Turkstra, and director of business strategy Jonas Klittmark. As you'd expect, both men were big cheerleaders for the new technology. But they were also realistic about the challenges around existing Blu-ray players in particular.

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"UHD Blu-ray is fantastic," Klittmark said. "It's hard to get 120 megabits over streaming, right? So if you're the kind of person who cares about that, like I am, then it still makes sense."

However, "the problem with UHD Blu-ray is that the industry behind the consumer electronics devices that power it… some of them are not even there any more. My player happens to be an Oppo from 10 years ago, and I think those guys closed shop half a decade ago."

As he explains, that poses a potential problem for full Blu-ray compatibility. "While we wouldn't need any new hardware for those devices to have the optimal behavior for Dolby Vision 2, they would need a software update to make sure they're configured correctly."

And so far, the manufacturers still doing Blu-ray don't seem to be champing at the bit. We reached out to Panasonic, Sony and Magnetar to ask about their Dolby Vision 2 plans, and only Sony responded — and confirmed that that it won't update its existing players, as things stand. A statement from the company read:

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"We do not plan to provide a software/firmware update to support Dolby Vision 2 on the current Blu-ray player lineup."

"We would love to see Dolby Vision 2 come to all devices. And I think over time, it will come to many more devices than TVs," Klittman says. "But UHD Blu-ray is a is a problematic one."

While supporting Dolby Vision 2 requires new hardware on TVs (it only works on specific TV processors), it doesn't require it for players because all the players need to do is pass data encoded in the stream onto the TV, and then the TV does the hard processing. However, the players need to know how to handle that data: "Since these are old players, there's probably a software update needed for many of them."

Dolby's team highlight that their particular concern is getting the data accurately over the HDMI connection. "There are so many nuances over HDMI," Klittmark says. "Different ways to prioritize things, different transmission formats, et cetera... I don't want to oversimplify the work involved. It's about making sure that all the Dolby Vision 2 Content Intelligence, as we're calling it, actually makes it through, and that the device is configured correctly for the best HDMI transmission."

As Chris Turkstra explains, the software update would be needed "in the formatting tools of the device. It's a fairly complex amount of change... while we definitely would love to have it, I don't know if there will be enough [demand] to get people to do that work."

Of course, the Dolby Vision 2 data would also need to be on the disc itself, so existing movies won't take advantage of it, and I doubt it's a format that will get people replacing their existing discs with a new version — but still, for new releases and fresh restorations, it would be great to have the extra accuracy it's designed to bring.

Dolby Vision 2 and 4K Blu-ray should still be better, even without upgrades

So what happens if your player's manufacturer is long gone, or is still around but doesn't want to put the effort into a firmware upgrade? You should still see some benefits from the new generation of Dolby Vision if you have a compatible TV, especially the new and significantly more powerful image engine.

"When it's just regular Dolby Vision, your Dolby Vision 2 TV will still be able to give you a lot of the benefits that we're talking about, including for UHD Blu-ray," Klittman says. "That's what's exciting: that will work for UHD Blu-ray regardless of whether the players get updated or not."

The upgraded processing engine at the heart of Dolby Vision 2 is capable of doing more advanced work with the existing metadata in Dolby Vision, and Dolby has said that there should be a clear improvement. I've seen a demo of Dolby Vision 2 processing with original Dolby Vision content on cheaper TVs, and there's a visible difference.

Of course, what I'm most interested in is how DV2-exclusive options such as Precision Black — in which data about how the creator viewed the mastering monitor when finalizing the color grade can be used to improve HDR visibility and accuracy — could help really dark movies to bring through more shadow detail while still staying true to the master.

Sadly cinephiles may face a frustrating choice if their favorite movies get the Dolby Vision 2 treatment on streaming: get the 4K Blu-ray version with the best picture quality overall, or stream in a lower bitrate but with potentially closer accuracy to the mastered image.

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