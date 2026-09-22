Christopher Nolan's Memento is being restored for a 4K Blu-ray

This marks the first Blu-ray release with director-approved Dolby Vision HDR

A release date hasn't been announced, but we know it's 'coming soon'

Christopher Nolan is ruling the box office right now with the release of his epic fantasy The Odyssey (2026), but the movie that introduced him to the world over 25 years ago is finally getting a 4K Blu-ray release.

Nolan’s sophomore feature Memento (2000) is being restored in 4K by independent Australian distributor and restoration specialist Umbrella, and will be available in Dolby Vision HDR in Collector and Standard editions. A release date hasn’t been announced, and it’s unclear whether the restoration will be sourced from the original film negative, but we know it’s ‘coming soon’.

To say that Memento put Christopher Nolan on the map is an understatement. The crime thriller, which stars Guy Pearce as a man with amnesia on a mission to find the person responsible for his wife’s murder, earned Oscar nominations for Best Film Editing and Best Original Screenplay, losing to Julian Fellowes for Gosford Park (2001).

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When released, it will be the 12th Nolan feature to receive a 4K Blu-ray restoration, with The Odyssey 4K edition set for a November 17 release. That leaves his directorial debut, Following (1998), the only feature film without a 4K version, and one can only hope this will follow in the footsteps of his other movies.

That said, there’s a slight twist with Memento’s restoration, as it marks the first time one of his movies has received director-approved Dolby Vision HDR for a physical re-release. According to Umbrella, the company teamed up with Nolan to bring this added flair to the new 4K release and shared the following post to X:

MEMENTO is coming soon to a 4K Collector's Edition and Standard Edition from Umbrella's EXCLUSIVE NEW director-approved Dolby Vision restoration! This week marks a year since we first announced the restoration. In this time, we have worked closely with Christopher Nolan and his… pic.twitter.com/jIJ8p2JH6LSeptember 15, 2026

While this is a first for Christopher Nolan and his physical releases, you can catch Dolby Vision HDR versions of his movies across the best streaming services, and through digital purchasing platforms such as Prime Video.

Why this is the case for digital versions and not physical formats is unknown, but it’s likely that it all comes down to control. Nolan has no control over the quality of files that Netflix, Disney+, or other platforms that house his movies decide to upload, but when it comes to Blu-ray releases, Nolan has greater authority.

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As mentioned, Umbrella has yet to announce an official release date for the 4K Memento Blu-ray, so, annoyingly, we’re being forced to wait patiently. However, the distributor has released first-look images of the restoration, and it’s clear that a lot of work has gone into refining the feature’s neo-noir landscapes. Fingers crossed the viewing experience will blow previous 4K restorations out of the water.

Remember Sammy Jankis 📸Get a first look at Umbrella's new Dolby Vision restoration of MEMENTO, approved by director Christopher Nolan.Coming soon to exclusive 4K Collector & Standard Editions!Now... where was I? pic.twitter.com/4a3AAZ0zf4September 16, 2026

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