Which DJI Mic should I buy? These are the key differences you need to know

DJI built its name on drones, but nowadays it has firmly established itself in multiple other content creator gadget markets too. That includes mics. The brand makes a selection of microphones, including two models released this year. Our testers have been extremely impressed with all of them — so much so, we awarded every single one a perfect five stars in their respective reviews.

If you're a content creator looking to upgrade your audio so it's just as good as your video, how do you choose between them? There's no dud option here, but certain models will be better than others depending on your needs. Below, you'll find an overview of the brand, links to find out more about each one, and a handy specs comparison table. Here's everything you need to know about DJI's microphone range.

DJI mic range

There are two main microphone lines: Mic and Mic Mini. The former is more pro-friendly, larger and higher specced (details vary by model, but expect superior audio quality, more adaptable noise cancelling and features like timecode and built-in storage). The latter is more compact and lightweight — although note the main Mic models aren't exactly bulky — and an excellent entry-level choice.

Scroll down for more details, and tap the View details button for a summary of each model, plus a link to read the full reviews.

In the main range the Mic 2 (launched 2024) and Mic 3 (launched 2025) are still widely available. In the Mini range, it's the Mic Mini (launched 2024), Mic Mini 2 and Mic Mini 2S (both released 2026). We awarded every single one of them a perfect five stars in our reviews, so you can expect a very capable mic no matter which one you go for.

Broadly speaking, within each lineup it's the newer the model, the more advanced the specs — although the gaps between some generations are bigger than others. The Mini 2S came out more recently than the Mini 2, and offers a number of upgrades over that model, most notable of which is internal recording.

For each model, you can also choose from various bundles of transmitters (TX), receivers (RX) and charge cases. These elements can, broadly speaking, also be purchased individually.

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DJI Mics: specs compared

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model: Mic Mini 2S Mic Mini 2 Mic Mini Mic 3 Mic 2 Launched: 2026 2026 2024 2025 2024 Range: With standard RX: up to 400m / with mobile RX: up to 300m With standard RX: up to 400m / with mobile RX: up to 300m 400m 400m 250m Connectivity: USB-C / Lightning, 3.5mm jack USB-C / Lightning, 3.5mm jack USB-C / Lightning, 3.5mm jack USB-C / Lightning, 3.5mm jack USB-C / Lightning, 3.5mm jack Bluetooth: Yes (Bluetooth 6.0) Yes Yes Yes Yes Battery: 11 hours (TX), 10 hours (RX), 40 hours w/case 11.5 hours (TX), 10.5 hours (RX), 48 hours w/case 11.5 hours (TX), 10.5 hours (RX), 48 hours w/case 10 hours (TX), 8 hours (RX), up to 28 hours with fully charged case 6 hours (TX), 6 hours (RX), 18 hours w/case Noise cancelling: Two-level, AI-powered Two-level Two-level, auto Two-level active Intelligent

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