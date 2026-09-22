Pensacola fishermen pulls large unidentified military drone from the Gulf

The aircraft surfaced only miles from Eglin’s extensive military testing zones

Authorities recovered the drone without publicly identifying its origin or mission

A Pensacola-based fishing charter pulled a large military-style drone from Gulf of Mexico waters over the weekend, surprising both crew and onlookers.

Hot Spot Fishing Charters discovered it during a routine six-hour trip roughly 15 to 30 miles offshore from Pensacola Beach.

Authorities arrived later that same day and retrieved the aircraft, though details about the recovery process itself remain largely unavailable to the public.

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An unusual interruption

The waters near this stretch of coastline sit close to Eglin Air Force Base, one of the largest military test ranges nationwide.

That base oversees restricted airspace and offshore zones used for trials of advanced weapons systems, including hypersonic missile technology in recent years.

The exact model of the drone remains unconfirmed, though local station WEAR-TV suggested the aircraft resembles an MQM-172, a drone flown for weapons testing and aircrew training.

The delta-wing shape of that platform also resembles Iran's Shahed-136 strike drone, a design widely recognized for its distinctive triangular silhouette.

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Such resemblance likely explains why a civilian fishing crew would pause and take a closer notice of an unfamiliar aircraft floating offshore.

WEAR-TV described the discovery only as a large drone pulled from Gulf waters, providing little additional identifying information beyond that.

A brief video clip, shared widely across social media platforms, shows crew members hauling the large aircraft aboard their vessel.

The charter company regularly runs six- to eight-hour offshore excursions, giving anglers access to waters far beyond the immediate coastline.

Those extended trips routinely place crews within range of restricted military zones tied to ongoing weapons trials and training missions.

Eglin's long association with cutting-edge programs, including hypersonic missile trials, adds extra intrigue to any unexplained hardware found nearby offshore.

Lingering questions

No agency has issued a public statement claiming the aircraft or explaining how it drifted into civilian waters.

Regulations at Eglin explicitly bar small unmanned aircraft systems from operating within the base's land reservation and its surrounding boundaries as well.

Aircraft used for weapons testing sometimes conclude their operational service in open water, particularly following live-fire exercises conducted offshore near the base.

Whether this particular drone came from a specific Eglin program or another branch's testing effort remains an open question for now.

Investigators have not confirmed whether the aircraft drifted naturally with Gulf currents or was intentionally released during a recovery attempt.

Images circulating online appear to show visible damage along the fuselage, consistent with an extended period spent adrift at sea.

Residents have expressed curiosity about whether similar recoveries might happen again given the area's ongoing military testing activity.

It usually takes days or weeks for government officials to comment on unexplained hardware recovered along the Gulf coastline, especially when it's military.

Via Gadget Review

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