A Florida company has moved from printing furniture to manufacturing military drone boats

Haddy built its latest unmanned boat using giant robotic 3D printers

The company completed an earlier autonomous vessel project in nine days

Haddy, a digital manufacturing company in St. Petersburg, Florida, has produced a military drone boat using large-format robotic 3D printing.

The company announced the vessel, called the TF-179 Drone Boat, but did not name the customer behind the project.

Haddy started in 2022 building custom furniture and architectural pieces before shifting much of its focus toward defense manufacturing.

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A rapid build process

The St. Petersburg facility spans roughly 30,000 square feet (about 2,800 square meters) and houses eight large-format CEAD printing systems.

Seven of those machines run on rails, extending their reach to produce unusually large single-piece components without seams.

Haddy previously used this process to print a carbon-fiber-reinforced hull for HavocAI, delivering a testable vessel from design to sea trial within nine days.

"The maritime industry is redefining how vessels are designed and manufactured," Haddy said in a company statement announcing the TF-179 vessel.

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Haddy released photographs of the finished TF-179 vessel alongside its statement but offered no details about the boat's intended mission.

Demand for small, expendable maritime drones has surged across the U.S. defense industry over roughly the past year, according to the company.

A shift in Naval strategy

Haddy has also partnered with Blue Ops, the maritime drone division of Red Cat Holdings, to help double production capacity for uncrewed surface vessels.

Blue Ops sells those drone boats to U.S. and allied militaries as smaller, cheaper alternatives to traditional crewed patrol vessels.

Haddy was founded by Jay Rogers, a former Marine and Princeton graduate who previously led a similar 3D-printing venture called Local Motors.

The company opened what it describes as the world's largest 3D printing facility, based on total throughput and machine count, in April 2025.

This trend toward faster, cheaper naval hardware follows direct lessons drawn from Ukraine's ongoing war against Russia in the Black Sea.

Inexpensive, remotely piloted drone boats have repeatedly damaged or destroyed far more expensive warships belonging to Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

Even in Iran, swarms of very cheap Iranian drones have been used to track expensive aircraft, some of which were eventually brought down, including a $60 million U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle and multiple $30 million MQ-9 Reaper drones.

These outcomes have pushed American and allied defense planners to prioritize speed and volume over the years-long timelines of traditional shipbuilding.

Small, disposable drone boats can be replaced and redesigned far more quickly than a single multimillion-dollar warship ever could.

Robotic additive manufacturing fits into that calculus because Haddy can adjust a vessel's design digitally and print a new version within days.

Conventional shipbuilding for crewed naval vessels can take years to complete, a pace defense planners increasingly view as too slow for today's threats.

Battlefield requirements have shifted quickly in recent naval conflicts stretching from the Black Sea to the Middle East, adding pressure on manufacturers.

Haddy has not said whether the TF-179 design will be adapted for other military customers beyond the still-unnamed client behind this particular order.

Whether this printed approach can match the durability and long-term reliability of conventionally built naval vessels remains to be seen.

Via Defence Blog

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