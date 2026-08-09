Voyager drone boats tracked smugglers before US Navy forces intercepted the shipment

Autonomous vessels helped seize cocaine worth more than $81 million offshore

Electric-powered drone boats can patrol continuously for more than 100 days

Unmanned surface vessels have helped the US Navy intercept a cocaine shipment worth more than $81 million in the Caribbean Sea.

Two Voyager drone boats, built by California-based Saildrone, tracked a vessel of interest before coordinating directly with naval forces stationed nearby.

This coordination allowed a Navy ship to move in, intercept the suspect craft, and seize its illegal cargo without delay.

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Built for extended maritime patrols

The Voyager measures over 10 meters (33 feet) in length and runs on an electric motor rather than conventional fuel.

It can operate continuously for more than 100 days before returning to port for maintenance work.

Saildrone describes the vessel as a high-capacity platform supporting advanced sensor integration across a wide range of maritime surveillance missions.

According to the company, Voyager remains the only unmanned surface vessel maintaining continuous operations with the Navy's Fourth Fleet.

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This fleet oversees the Caribbean along with sections of the Atlantic and Pacific near Central and South America.

Unlike a typical budget drone built for hobbyist use, this system is a purpose-built military asset designed for sustained, long-range ocean surveillance.

A growing role for autonomous systems

Saildrone argues that the recent seizure shows how autonomous vessels can support real operational missions rather than remaining limited to experimental demonstrations.

“The continuity of Saildrone’s presence along the southern border for nearly three years demonstrates the strategic value we bring as the world's most experienced operators of unmanned surface vehicles,” said John Mustin, president of Saildrone.

“Our unmatched ability to remain on station and on mission in critical regions for months at a time is why our fleet serves as a powerful deterrent to bad actors.”

The company expects continued cooperation with the Navy as maritime security efforts extend across the country's southern approaches and border regions.

It describes the Voyager as a high-capacity platform capable of supporting numerous surveillance sensors while maintaining long endurance without requiring frequent maintenance or logistical support.

The US Navy previously awarded Saildrone a task order worth $16.3 million to expand Voyager operations across the Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific region.

That contract specifically supports efforts to combat drug trafficking alongside other illicit activity occurring across international waters.

Whether autonomous drone boats can consistently replace crewed vessels for high-risk interdiction work still remains an open question for naval planners.

However, the technology clearly reduces risk to personnel by allowing unmanned surface vessels to do the hard job before a US Navy ship swoops in.

What started as something closer to a beginner drone concept for coastal monitoring has evolved into a sophisticated tool for international drug enforcement.

Via The DroneFront

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