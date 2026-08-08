Army seeks NGCM missile capable of defeating larger drone threats faster

New missile programme builds on proven Coyote counter-drone launch infrastructure

Army demands rapid launch capability with extended interception range against drones

The US Army has launched a search for a new surface-to-air missile called the Next Generation C-sUAS Missile (NGCM), designed to destroy small drones while extending the range of existing counter-unmanned aircraft systems.

According to the Army's requirements, the missile should engage Group 2 drones like Boeing's ScanEagle, weighing between 21 and 55 pounds, flying below 3,500 feet at speeds under 250 knots.

It must also defeat larger Group 3 drones like Insitu's RQ-21 Blackjack, weighing less than 1,320 pounds, operating below 18,000 feet while remaining under 250 knots.

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Army seeks faster missile with longer reach

The Army expects the missile to leave its launcher within five seconds after the operator issues a firing command during an engagement.

Initial performance requirements call for intercepting drones at 6 kilometers altitude beyond 16 kilometers, while future objectives extend engagement beyond 25 kilometers at 8 kilometers altitude.

Guidance should rely on a radar seeker, allowing the missile to operate alongside existing air defense networks supporting broader battlefield surveillance.

“The Army is looking for NGCM to be produced and integrated into the existing Coyote Launch System to provide extended range, rapid launch time, and reduced time-to-target over current effectors,” the notice said.

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"The missile must be compatible with the Coyote Launcher with minimal to no modifications," it reemphasized.

The repeated references to the Coyote Launcher indicate that the Army wants the NGCM to integrate with its existing counter-drone infrastructure.

The requirement indicates the Army intends to build on its existing air defence architecture rather than introduce a new launch platform.

Compatibility is also required with Sentinel A3 and A4, LTAMDS, and TPQ-53 radar systems, allowing easier integration without extensive infrastructure changes.

Contractors have until August 20 to respond to the Army's Sources Sought notice outlining the proposed capability.

Cost questions remain despite procurement ambitions

The Army plans both a fixed-site configuration using multiple sensors and a mobile version mounted on tactical vehicles capable of operating while stationary or moving.

Officials want the programme to reach Technology Readiness Level 7 through field prototype testing before the end of fiscal 2027.

The procurement schedule also requires contractors to supply 50 missiles for operational assessment by the beginning of 2028 before larger production decisions proceed.

Army planning documents indicate an ambition to acquire 5,000 missiles costing less than $150,000 each through bulk procurement arrangements.

This missile will be considerably cheaper than the Patriot interceptor, which costs roughly $4 million.

Though, it is still a far cry from the Iranian Shahed-136 drone costing an estimated $35,000 and can therefore be launched in swarms.

This comparison partly explains continuing investment in laser and microwave technologies, which promise significantly lower costs per engagement under suitable operating conditions.

However, missiles continue to operate in weather conditions that may reduce the effectiveness of laser systems.

Via Defense News

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