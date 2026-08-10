Firestorm Labs printed 12 drones aboard USS Essex during a Pacific voyage

More than 1,000 drone components were manufactured directly aboard the warship

The Navy tested drone production while waves reached 12 feet

Firestorm Labs has produced 3D-printed drones aboard a US Navy ship at sea, testing manufacturing without conventional shore-based logistics support systems.

The company manufactured more than 1,000 components and assembled 12 Squall first-person-view drones aboard USS Essex during its voyage toward Hawaii waters.

The drones were subsequently flown as opposing aircraft during a counter-drone exercise conducted during the Rim of the Pacific, or RIMPAC, 2026.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Manufacturing drones at sea

Firestorm Labs used its xCell containerized microfactory to manufacture drone components and additional parts while the amphibious assault ship remained underway.

The system functions as a compact production facility designed for Navy vessels, allowing crews to manufacture unmanned aircraft and selected replacement components.

During the trial, service members assembled drones while waves reached 12 feet, providing a demanding environment for onboard manufacturing operations.

Personnel also printed mechanical test components used to assess the effectiveness and performance of the equipment during production aboard the vessel.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The same equipment was used to fabricate military repair parts required by USS Essex personnel during the ship’s Pacific deployment.

“Every part xCell printed on deck is one that doesn’t need to be flown or shipped across contested waters — cutting the fuel, aircraft hours, and personnel it takes to keep a ship operational,” Firestorm Labs said via LinkedIn.

“Repairs that once meant days or weeks waiting on a resupply run can now happen in hours, on station.”

Under the company’s description, repairs requiring conventional supply missions could instead be completed within hours when suitable production capability remains available.

The trial also gives Navy personnel experience operating a manufacturing system while managing shipboard conditions, equipment requirements, and production tasks simultaneously.

A wider move toward containerized military capabilities

The experiment comes as the Navy develops modular capabilities transported inside containers and deployed where conventional infrastructure remains limited during operations.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle announced a containerized capability campaign plan in March during the McAleese Defense Programs conference.

His plan calls for transportable containers carrying capabilities such as drones and weapons to be deployed across different operational regions.

The Pentagon has separately pursued containerized munitions, with framework agreements announced in May involving Anduril, CoAspire, Leidos, and Zone 5.

Those agreements cover more than 10,000 containerized missiles scheduled for acquisition over three years beginning in 2027 under the program.

The Navy’s onboard drone production test combines this containerized approach with additive manufacturing conducted directly from an operating warship.

For crews operating far from established bases, such production could provide another method for obtaining selected drones and replacement components when needed.

However, the trial does not establish how reliably the system can sustain production during prolonged operations or under more demanding combat conditions.

Its practical value will depend on whether the equipment can consistently produce dependable aircraft and parts at useful rates during extended deployments.

Via Defense News

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.