Best Buy has dropped the price of the Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN Charging Station by over half price. You get three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, allowing you to power as many as four devices simultaneously from a single charger.

• Best for: Professionals and students who regularly charges multiple devices at their desk at the same time and wants to replace different adapters with a single charging point.

• The deal: The Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN Charging Station is just $30 (was $70) at Best Buy.

• Why it matters: You can charge up to four devices simultaneously, and 100W output provides enough power for compatible laptops. Built-in protection covers over-voltage, over-current, short circuits and temperature.

Why we recommend it

The two main USB-C ports can each deliver up to 100W of power, enough to charge compatible laptops as well as phones and tablets. Ugreen says the included 100W USB-C cable can charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro to 50% in just 27 minutes. GaN technology helps keep the charger relatively small, at around 3.4 x 3.3 x 1.2 inches, tiny enough to carry about in a bag when traveling. As well as USB Power Delivery, there's support for PPS, QC 4.0+, AFC, FCP and SCP charging protocols.

Price context & historical value

A $40 reduction on a charger that normally costs $69.99 is huge. At $29.99, you're paying less than half the original price. It's also cheaper than the $34.99 Best Buy had it for earlier this month, and I haven't found a lower price for this exact model. It is currently on sale at Amazon, but will set you back $42.99 there. So, Best Buy is offering the best price right now.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Ugreen Nexode Charging Station if...

You regularly charge a laptop alongside a phone, tablet, headphones or other USB devices at your desk. The 100W maximum output means it can handle compatible laptops rather than being limited to smaller devices.

❌ Skip the Ugreen Nexode Charging Station if...

You only need to charge one or two low-power devices at a time. You should also remember that 100W is the charger's total available output, so connecting several devices means that power has to be distributed between them rather than every port delivering 100W simultaneously.

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