Microsoft is retiring some key 365 companion apps — Calendar, People, and Files services all set to be cut

Calendar, People and Files companion apps are being pulled after automatic installation last year

Importantly, these particular interfaces are going, but the data is still accessible elsewhere

Microsoft also wants you to use Copilot to find the information you need

Microsoft has confirmed that Calendar, People and Files are all becoming unsupported as of December 2026 after it started automatically installing them on Windows 11 devices with linked Microsoft 365 accounts in late 2025.

The vision was that users would be able to get quick access to important information like contact details through these lightweight apps – the company did not share the reason for pulling these companion apps.

Crucially, though, while the apps themselves may be going, the data behind them isn't. Data like contact details, for instance, are already stored elsewhere in the M365 cloud, so the companion apps are just one way to access the information.

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Microsoft 365 Calendar, People and Files are all being pulled

Removing the apps does come as something of a surprise, because Microsoft has been building Copilot into them. The company still even has some Copilot features in the works "coming soon" – but clearly not.

We know that the three companion apps in question are no longer being automatically installed, however they aren't set to be automatically removed. For enterprises, administrators will need to remove them. Admins also need to configure Intone to stop deployments.

Unmanaged PCs, such as consumer laptops, can remove the apps through the usual channel.

Moving forward, the users who did actually use those companion apps are being told to resort to Outlook and Teams for calendar and people information, and Windows Search Box, Files Explorer, SharePoint and OneDrive for files. The company, naturally, plugged its own Copilot AI companion for helping users surface information, too.

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With deprecation now just weeks away, Microsoft stressed that important security updates for the three apps in question won't be rolled out.

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