You don't need a bulky tower to get serious desktop performance. The Beelink SER8 min PC squeezes an eight-core Ryzen 7 processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and fast PCIe 4.0 storage into a chassis measuring just 5.3 x 5.3 x 1.8 inches.

• Best for: Anyone who wants a powerful desktop PC for productivity or creative work but would rather have a compact machine that takes up very little desk space.

• The deal: The Beelink SER8 with 32GB RAM and a 512GB SSD is $769 (was $929) at Best Buy. It's also on sale for $769 at Amazon.

• Why it matters: This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. You get an eight-core Ryzen 7 8745HS processor with 16 threads and Radeon 780M integrated graphics, alongside plenty of upgrade potential and support for three external displays.

Why we recommend it

The Ryzen 7 8745HS CPU delivers boost speeds up to 4.9GHz, giving the SER8 enough processing power to handle most tasks. There's plenty of scope for upgrading with two memory slots and support for up to 256GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 8TB of SSD storage.

In his four-star review, our expert Mark said it was "a classy small system ideal for those needing processing power (or even AI)" and that "Beelink makes some excellent mini PCs, and the SER8 is another in a long line of high-quality products from that brand. The enclosure's engineering delivers styling and refinement that even Apple would admire."

Price context & historical value

The reduction from $929 to $769 saves you $160, equivalent to around 17% off the regular price. This configuration for the SER8 is the same price right now on Amazon, and is the cheapest it's ever been there.

For alternative options look at our roundups of the best mini PCs and this week's best mini PC deals.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Beelink SER8 mini PC if...

You want solid performance without taking up a lot of desk space. The Ryzen 7 8745HS, Radeon 780M graphics and 32GB DDR5 RAM make it suitable for demanding tasks. You can replace the memory and add considerably more internal storage if required.

❌ Skip the Beelink SER8 mini PC if...

You need a dedicated graphics card for demanding 3D workloads. The Radeon 780M is capable integrated graphics, but it isn't a substitute for a powerful discrete GPU.