Ukraine claims Russia's newest drones can carry a full metric ton offshore

Some unmanned vessels reach speeds of fifty-five knots at sea

The BEK-1000 travels over five hundred kilometers before refuelling again

Ukraine's military intelligence agency has claimed Russia may now operate a wide range of unmanned vessels patrolling open waters undetected for extended periods.

A newly released catalog outlines multiple drone boat models capable of carrying explosives, torpedoes, or aerial reconnaissance equipment across long maritime distances.

Some of these platforms reportedly travel hundreds of kilometers and reach speeds nearing 55 knots without human monitoring or intervention.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

A fleet built for range and payload

Among the systems described, the Zefir and Orkan models reportedly travel up to 400 kilometers, hit speeds of 35 knots, and can carry roughly 400 kilograms of cargo.

A heavier design known as the BEK-1000 reportedly hauls one ton of cargo over distances beyond 500 kilometers at 40 knots.

Another vessel called Katran appears built specifically to launch first-person-view drones across distances ranging from 100 to 200 kilometers offshore.

The Murena-300s variant reportedly extends its range to 500 kilometers, carries an attached airborne drone rising 100 meters above the water, and can be fitted with torpedoes or first-person-view drones

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The inventory also includes basic scouting and mapping boats alongside advanced combat platforms built specifically for coastal strikes and shipping attacks near contested waters.

Older designs and political pressure

Earlier prototypes of these drone vessels trace back to 2014, when Russia trialed the Skanda across Lake Ladoga before tests near Sevastopol in 2019.

That early design offered a range of 150 kilometers and reached velocities no slower than 20 knots.

Subsequent versions such as the Iskatel can carry 600 kilograms at 25 knots while remaining at sea for seven days.

The Farvater catamaran covers roughly 250 kilometers at 32 knots, while the shorter Trezubets model reaches 30 knots powered by dual 320-horsepower motors.

The combat-focused Vizir-700 can carry 600 kilograms at speeds near 80 kilometers per hour, fitted with a forward mount for automatic weapons and rockets.

Collectively, these platforms indicate a rapidly diversifying fleet designed for both reconnaissance and offensive naval operations across contested maritime zones near Ukraine.

Against this backdrop, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized the need to intensify pressure inside Russian territory.

"We need to bring the war back to the territory of Russia," said Zelenskyy, speaking at a youth forum held on August 12 2026.

He also urged allied nations to reinforce air defense systems ahead of an anticipated autumn mobilization drive inside Russia following recent elections.

Ukrainian officials maintain that factories producing these vessels remain legitimate military objectives throughout the ongoing conflict, given their direct role in weapons production.

Independent verification of these claims remains limited, and analysts caution that some figures may reflect aspirational rather than operational capability.

Analysts also note that unmanned systems remain vulnerable to jamming and detection despite their expanding capabilities under increasingly sophisticated electronic warfare conditions.

Ukraine's disclosure appears designed to draw global attention toward Russia's expanding naval drone program before further escalation occurs at sea.

Via United24media

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.