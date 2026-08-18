Ukraine's new drone reportedly combines 2,000 kilometres of range with 24-hour endurance

Dovbush T40 extends Ukraine's growing domestic long-range strike capabilities

The aircraft is designed for reconnaissance, fire correction, and precision strike

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has officially codified the Dovbush T40, a strategic-level unmanned aerial system built entirely by a Ukrainian manufacturer.

The aircraft can travel more than 2,000 kilometers and remain airborne for over 24 hours continuously.

That combination of range and endurance gives Ukrainian forces the theoretical ability to strike deep into Russian territory, including the Urals and western Siberia.

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A longer reach than its predecessor

The T40 was developed by the same company behind the Dovbush T20 and the Kotyhoroshko systems, both already active on the battlefield since 2022.

According to the ministry, those earlier platforms proved highly effective in combat conditions across multiple operational settings.

The T20 was originally built for medium-range reconnaissance, real-time artillery fire adjustment, and precision strikes against nearby objectives.

Engineers used lessons from that program to design the T40 as a considerably longer-range and more powerful strike platform.

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The new system is meant for deep reconnaissance, fire correction, and precision strikes against infrastructure, equipment, and personnel far from the front line.

During testing, the drone met the tactical and technical specifications set out by its developers beforehand.

It carries a high-performance engine with electronic fuel injection and maintains notably low radar visibility, according to officials involved in the program.

Built for different strike missions

The T40 can operate in different configurations, functioning either as a strike system or as a platform for releasing munitions.

Ministry officials also noted the drone's resistance to electronic warfare, along with what they described as advanced onboard technological equipment.

Its unveiling comes as Ukraine works to widen its long-range strike capability using weapons built inside the country rather than supplied abroad.

Russian outlet Agentstvo recently reported that Ukraine has sharply increased its use of domestically produced Flamingo cruise missiles against sites inside Russia.

The T40's introduction and the rising Flamingo strike tempo suggest a coordinated push toward self-sufficient, long-distance capability.

Ukrainian officials have not disclosed a production timeline or the number of T40 units currently planned for deployment.

They have also not specified the payload capacity of the aircraft or detailed how its electronic warfare resistance was tested under real combat conditions.

Claims about drone performance, especially electronic warfare resistance and radar visibility, are difficult to confirm outside controlled testing environments.

The stated range figure, if accurate, would represent a significant technical achievement for a domestically produced Ukrainian system.

Still, official announcements from wartime defense ministries typically emphasize capability while omitting operational limitations or failure rates.

Independent assessment of the T40's actual battlefield performance will likely take months to materialize through verified combat reporting.

Via United24media

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