Ukraine wants to flood future battlefields with millions of combat drones annually

Kyiv says its drone factories could dwarf Russian and Chinese military production

Ukrainian drones are now reaching military and energy targets deep inside Russia

Ukraine’s defense ministry has laid out a startling industrial vision which could reshape global military manufacturing.

Deputy Defense Minister Mstislav Banik recently told NATO lawmakers that his country could produce 20 million military drones each year if allied nations commit sufficient resources to Ukrainian production lines.

This figure already exceeds the current combined output from China and Russia, yet Kyiv’s ambitions stretch even further.

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Kyiv seeks massive expansion of military drone production

Some Ukrainian officials have hinted that annual manufacturing could surpass 30 million units within just a few years, a scale that would outpace every other nation on earth.

Independent military analysts estimate that Ukraine built roughly 4 million unmanned aircraft and naval drones during 2025.

The industry appears on track to expand that number to 5 or 6 million units in 2026, representing a 50% year-over-year growth rate.

For comparison, Chinese drone output is typically estimated at around 2 million annually, though the vast majority of those are civilian beginner drones rather than military systems.