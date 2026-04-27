'The death of Top Gun' — Ukraine becomes the first to scale remotely operated interceptors that can score aerial kills from "thousands of kilometers" away while staying in bunkers as era of pilotless dogfighting and zero crew casualties takes to the sky
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By Wayne Williams published
Long-distance drone interception works from more than 1,240 miles away
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- Ukraine scales remote interceptor drones capable of destroying aerial targets from distant protected locations
- Operators control aerial interceptors from bunkers thousands of kilometers away instead of front lines
- Demonstrations prove long-distance drone interception works across more than 1,240 miles
Ukraine has become the first country to scale remotely operated interceptor drones capable of destroying aerial targets over vast distances, opening the door to air combat carried out far from the battlefield itself.
Operators can now guide interceptor drones from secure bunkers hundreds or even thousands of kilometers away, allowing aerial targets to be destroyed without pilots or launch crews exposed to direct danger.
Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said the capability is already working in combat conditions, with confirmed interceptions taking place across long distances.Article continues below