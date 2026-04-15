FAA approves laser weapons for anti-drone operations in US airspace

High-energy weapons "do not present an increased risk"

Approval follows multiple airspace closures due to unapproved weapons firing

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved the use of drone-killing high-energy lasers in US airspace, according to the New York Times.

The decision came on Friday after a two-month deliberation on the potential dangers the weapons could cause to aircraft in airspace protected by lasers.

Despite airspace closures to shoot down balloons and a friendly-fire incident involving a Customs and Border Protection drone, FAA testing has “determined that these systems do not present an increased risk to the flying public.”

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Anti-drone laser weapons