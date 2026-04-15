Drone-killing laser weapons greenlit for use in US airspace – FAA and Defense Department say high-energy weapons are ‘ready to protect all air travelers from illicit drone use’ despite airspace restrictions and friendly-fire incidents
Drone-killing laser weapons are coming to an airspace near you
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- FAA approves laser weapons for anti-drone operations in US airspace
- High-energy weapons "do not present an increased risk"
- Approval follows multiple airspace closures due to unapproved weapons firing
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved the use of drone-killing high-energy lasers in US airspace, according to the New York Times.
The decision came on Friday after a two-month deliberation on the potential dangers the weapons could cause to aircraft in airspace protected by lasers.
Despite airspace closures to shoot down balloons and a friendly-fire incident involving a Customs and Border Protection drone, FAA testing has “determined that these systems do not present an increased risk to the flying public.”Article continues below