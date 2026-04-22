The $5 Drone Killer: The Navy’s new 20kW LOCUST laser just proved its "unlimited magazine depth" on the USS George H.W. Bush — it neutralized multiple UAVs for a fraction of the cost of a missile, protecting the fleet from cheap enemy drone swarms
The technology can be used on land-based vehicles as well as ships
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- LOCUST laser tested aboard USS George H.W. Bush during live drone engagement
- Palletized system deployed without permanent ship modification during demonstration
- Newer Locust versions introduce AI-assisted tracking and higher power output
Drone warfare has expanded rapidly in recent years, with large numbers of low-cost systems used across conflicts such as Ukraine and in operations linked to Iran.
Defending against repeated drone attacks has exposed the limits of traditional interceptors, leading the US military (and others) to explore laser weapons that can fire repeatedly without running out of ammunition.
AeroVironment says it has successfully demonstrated its LOCUST laser weapon system aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush during a live-fire exercise carried out with the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office.Article continues below