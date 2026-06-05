A $5,000 Hornet gives Ukraine long-range strike power for minimal cost.

Swarms of cheap drones shift defense economics and overwhelm expensive interceptors.

Schmidt applied software-era scaling to hardware, enabling rapid, disposable drone production.

A former Google chief executive, Eric Schmidt, has quietly become the essential link between Silicon Valley thinking and Ukraine’s most lethal unmanned strike asset.

He launched Project Eagle, which later became Perennial, with the explicit goal of building a drone that costs less than a used car yet travels farther than most missiles.

The result is the Hornet, a $5000 unmanned aircraft that carries 5kg of explosives across 200 km in a one-way configuration designed for maximum range rather than recovery.

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Low-cost swarm strikes extending operational depth

Ukrainian forces now possess a weapon that makes deep strikes affordable enough to deploy in large swarms rather than as precious singular assets.

The Hornet’s economics fundamentally change what a “formidable” drone means on a modern battlefield.

For the price of a single conventional missile, Ukraine can launch ten Hornets simultaneously toward ten different targets.

Each Hornet delivers the same explosive punch as a heavy artillery shell, yet it does so without risking a pilot or an expensive airframe.

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This is not an incremental improvement but rather a complete departure from previous assumptions about aerial warfare.

Eric Schmidt, who ran Google for nearly a decade, did not merely fund this project from a distant office.

He actively shaped Perennial as Project Eagle before it evolved into a manufacturing operation capable of producing Hornets at scale.

The 200km range means Ukrainian commanders can strike deep behind forward positions without repositioning launch systems closer to the front line.

The Hornet is not designed to destroy a fortified bunker; it penetrates deep behind enemy lines to target relevant surface installations.

A 5kg explosive charge is modest by artillery standards, yet it is more than sufficient to destroy fuel depots, ammunition stores, radar installations, and command vehicles.

Scaling production and shifting the cost balance of warfare

One major issue with military drone development is the speed of production, but Schmidt brought software development principles into the hardware industry.

From the moment of design, the Hornet was already treated as disposable hardware that could be swiftly reproduced.

The drone's true innovation lies not in any single component but in the economic logic that makes losing ten Hornets cheaper than firing one advanced surface-to-air missile.

However, whether a $5000 drone can survive 200km of electronic warfare and active air defense measures remains to be seen.

One positive here is that quantity offers its own form of survivability — it will be difficult to use expensive interceptors to stop 20 Hornets launching toward 20 different targets.

The math favors whoever uses cheap Hornets to force a defender to spend millions on layered protection systems that may still fail against a single lucky strike.

Drones are “the defining threat of our time,” said Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF-401.

“We must be proactive with creating a layered defense that deploy and scale low-cost, attritable air-to-air drone interceptors at all our facilities at home and abroad.”

Via Defense News

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