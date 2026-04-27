'Near-unlimited AI coding for $50': Mini PC bundle gives programmers up to 288,000 prompts over 90 days
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By Efosa Udinmwen published
GMKtec and Z.AI promise massive AI coding access
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- The eligible devices include GMKtec K13, K17, K8 Plus, K11, EVO X2 and EVO T1 mini PCs
- Promo offers 400 prompts every five hours, effectively capping usage
- Up to 288,000 prompts over 90 days sounds massive until intensive coding sessions consume usage limits
A new promotional campaign claims to offer programmers an extraordinary volume of AI-powered coding assistance for a remarkably low price.
GMKtec has partnered with Z.AI to bundle a three-month coding plan with select Mini PCs, allowing developers to access near-unlimited prompts without relying solely on cloud subscriptions.
The offer runs from April 14 to June 14 2026 and applies to models including the GMKtec K13, K17, K8 Plus, K11, EVO X2, and EVO T1.Article continues below