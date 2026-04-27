Neurodivergent teacher uses dyscalculia "superpower" to recreate full-scale, whale-sized replica of world's first programmable digital computer — 21st-century ENIAC used almost 3,000 sq ft of cardboard and NASA's Artemis II may be his next big challenge

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Replica took months of student work and careful historical research

ENIAC cardboard replica
(Image credit: Tom Burick)
  • Large-scale cardboard ENIAC replica recreates historic computer layout using thousands of handmade parts
  • Teacher credits dyscalculia-driven spatial reasoning as key factor in engineering massive classroom builds
  • Students construct nearly 300 square meters of cardboard structure matching original computer dimensions

A full-scale replica of one of the earliest programmable digital computers now fills a classroom space in Arizona, built almost entirely from cardboard and wood by students working under a teacher who credits his own dyscalculia (the math equivalent of