Neurodivergent teacher uses dyscalculia "superpower" to recreate full-scale, whale-sized replica of world's first programmable digital computer — 21st-century ENIAC used almost 3,000 sq ft of cardboard and NASA's Artemis II may be his next big challenge
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By Wayne Williams published
Replica took months of student work and careful historical research
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- Large-scale cardboard ENIAC replica recreates historic computer layout using thousands of handmade parts
- Teacher credits dyscalculia-driven spatial reasoning as key factor in engineering massive classroom builds
- Students construct nearly 300 square meters of cardboard structure matching original computer dimensions
A full-scale replica of one of the earliest programmable digital computers now fills a classroom space in Arizona, built almost entirely from cardboard and wood by students working under a teacher who credits his own dyscalculia (the math equivalent of