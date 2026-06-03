2012's Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 is still lauded as one of the series' best games by many fans.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 4 launches on June 4, 2026

It adds a new throwback mode inspired by 2012's Black Ops 2

The mode features classic maps and movement systems designed to feel like the original game

Excitement is ramping up for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, but that doesn't mean Black Ops 7 — the latest title in the series — has stopped receiving major updates. Developer Activision has just lifted the curtain on the game's upcoming Season 4 update, and it includes an unexpected Black Ops 2 throwback.

Come the season's June 4 release, you'll be able to play a new Black Ops Classic multiplayer mode. This mode has been designed bring you right back to the glory days of Black Ops 2, with simplified loadouts, the classic movement system, and, of course, a raft of iconic maps. That means no onmnimovement (which usually allows players to sprint in any direction), no wall jumping, and no sliding — just like the original game.

"We wanted to get as close to a classic moment set (Black Ops 2 as a target) as we could," explained design director Matt Scronce in a recent X post. He went on to clarify that tac-sprint (which has appeared in various forms in most recent Call of Duty games following its addition in 2019's Modern Warfare) will be disabled.