An ode to Ask Jeeves - the iconic search engine which was ahead of its time

While Google reigns supreme in the search engine space, it wasn’t always that way - as the company had some stiff competition during its earliest days.

Chief among these competitors was the Ask Jeeves search engine. Developed by entrepreneurs Garrett Gruener and David Warthen in 1996 and launched in 1997, the iconic search engine came out a year before Google.

It had some serious backing, as well, with three venture capital firms, Highland Capital Partners, the RODA Group, and Institutional Venture Partners among its notable backers.

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I remember using the search engine on clunky old school computers and being met with the prim and proper gentleman, Jeeves himself - named after Bertie Wooster’s valet in the works of PG Wodehouse.

“Have a question? Just type it in and click Ask,” a message on the site read before typing away to your heart’s content.

It was this aspect of Ask Jeeves that made it great. It was a unique search engine with quirks - unlike the cold, calculated algorithmic efficiency of Google that, admittedly, we’ve all come to love and rely on.

Jeeves was ahead of its time

The search engine was a unique offering for web users back in the late 1990s, enabling anyone with access to the internet to delve into the burgeoning information landscape unfolding before their eyes.

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The conversational nature of queries on Ask Jeeves was pioneering, and while obviously not as intuitive as what we’ve come to expect in 2025, it remains impressive.

Users could search for content or information with what you’d call your “traditional” keyword searching akin to Google. But it also boasted natural language capabilities.

Naturally, this was a unique selling point for those not accustomed to using a search engine. Jeeves could tell you what the weather was like in your location or where you could find certain services.

The slow demise of Ask Jeeves

All told, Ask Jeeves proved to be an early web sensation. Within two years of launch the search engine was handling more than one million queries each day.

Jeeves secured a place on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade float, merchandising was flying out the doors and after going public its shares skyrocketed to $190.50 from $14.

The company was going all guns blazing, but the shadow of Google was beginning to loom. By comparison, in 1999 Google was processing around 3.5 million searches a day, even though Ask Jeeves had a year’s headstart.

The tide was against it though, and before long it was trailing the up-and-coming search giant by a significant margin. It battled on nonetheless.

In July 2005, Ask Jeeves was acquired by IAC in a deal worth $1.85 billion, and it was here that the downward slope began.

Gone but not forgotten

Post-acquisition, Ask Jeeves underwent a huge transformation, and in a bid to bring it up to scratch with competitors such as Google, the search engine was rebranded to the generic ‘Ask.com’ .

In hindsight, it was a reasonable move given the simplicity of Google searches. There’s a reason “Google it” is a phrase that still exists today.

What can’t be forgiven, however, is the loss of Jeeves himself. This overhaul saw the iconic butler dropped from the website, leaving users with a basic search bar akin to others on the market.

In a 2023 interview with The Atlantic, Greuner reflected on the search engine and its eventual usurpation by Google.

“If anything, I’m really proud of our Jeeves,” he told the publication.

The concept of a digital ‘butler’ is still relevant even in 2025, albeit more interactive and refined. Pointing to services like Amazon’s Alexa, Greuner suggested that they’ve ultimately been vindicated after all this time.

“If you look at Amazon’s Alexa, they’re essentially using the same approach we designed for Jeeves, just with voice,” he said. “We were right for the consumer back then, and maybe we’d be right now. But at some point the consumer evolved.”