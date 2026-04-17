'We can lose three [computers] and still ride through’: Inside the 8-CPU brain of NASA’s Artemis II that ‘votes’ on every move
The system can survive the loss of three flight modules within seconds
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- The Orion spacecraft uses eight processors running identical instructions simultaneously
- A fail-safe design prevents faulty computers from sending incorrect commands
- Triple redundant memory corrects single-bit errors automatically on access
The NASA Artemis II mission relies on a computing system built to remain operational under extreme conditions and hardware faults.
Unlike the Apollo program, where onboard computers handled limited functions, the Orion spacecraft manages life support, navigation, and communication through integrated flight software.
The Orion capsule carries one of the most fault-tolerant computer systems ever built for spaceflight, operating 250,000 miles from Earth, where no repairs are possible.Article continues below