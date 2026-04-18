'An impressive leap': Artemis II used lasers to communicate 100000x faster than the Apollo 13 mission
Ground stations remain vulnerable to weather disruptions affecting laser links
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- Artemis II generates data volumes that old systems cannot handle efficiently
- Laser communications transmit far more data than traditional radio systems
- Infrared light enables high-speed space communication across vast distances
The sheer volume of data generated during modern lunar missions has rendered old radio systems nearly obsolete.
Artemis II was expected to produce somewhere between 300GB and over 400GB of high-resolution imagery and telemetry by the mission’s end.
By comparison, the Apollo 13 mission operated with a fraction of that capacity, and the difference is not just incremental — it’s a fundamental overhaul in how spacecraft talk to Earth.Article continues below