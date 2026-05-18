NASA developed autonomous spacecraft processors with dramatically higher computing performance levels

New radiation-hardened chip delivers hundreds of times greater processing capability

Deep-space communication delays are driving demand for autonomous onboard decision systems

A famous warning about autonomous machines from the 1968 film 2001: A Space Odyssey appears to have faded from NASA's memory, if it was ever taken seriously at all.

The space agency is now developing a powerful new processor that could allow spacecraft to make independent decisions during deep space missions.

As part of the High-Performance Spaceflight Computing (HPSC) project, this technology aims to reduce reliance on Earth-based controllers, which currently face long communication delays.

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A leap in space computing performance

NASA claims its new radiation-hardened chip delivers up to 100 times more computing power than current spaceflight hardware, and early test results have even shown performance levels roughly 500 times greater than existing radiation-protected processors.

“Building on the legacy of previous space processors, this new multicore system is fault-tolerant, flexible, and extremely high-performing,” said Eugene Schwanbeck, a program manager at NASA Langley Research Center.

Any processor destined for deep space must endure extreme electromagnetic radiation and dramatic temperature swings.

High-energy particles from the Sun can easily trigger computer errors that force conventional spacecraft into a protective “safe mode.”

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Engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory are subjecting the prototype to punishing simulations of these conditions.

“We are putting these new chips through the wringer by carrying out radiation, thermal, and shock tests,” explained Jim Butler, the project manager for High Performance Space Computing at JPL.

The chip must also handle the unique challenges of planetary landings without human intervention.

These dramatic improvements raise a legitimate question about whether engineers have considered the potential risks of truly autonomous machines.

Autonomy versus the ghost of HAL

Science fiction enthusiasts reading this might immediately recall 2001: A Space Odyssey, where a thinking computer named HAL tragically malfunctions in a story serving as a cautionary tale about granting machines too much independent authority over human lives.

NASA now envisions spacecraft that can process scientific data instantly and respond to unexpected hazards without waiting for instructions from Earth.

The agency is testing how the chip handles high-fidelity landing scenarios that would normally require power-intensive hardware to process massive sensor data volumes.

One must acknowledge that modern spacecraft already rely on automated systems for many routine functions.

The difference here lies in the scale of autonomy and the use of onboard artificial intelligence for mission-critical decisions.

NASA’s collaboration with Microchip Technology has already produced sample chips for defense and commercial aerospace partners.

The finished processor could eventually support crewed missions to the Moon and Mars, where communication delays of several seconds would make real-time human control impractical.

Whether this technological leap invites unforeseen risks remains an open question - after all, HAL’s famous line, “I’m sorry, Dave, I’m afraid I can’t do that,” began with the best engineering intentions.

Via ScienceDaily

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