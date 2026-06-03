World's smallest space laser station is changing global connectivity by bypassing 'vulnerabilities associated with terrestrial and subsea cables'

Archangel Lightworks has successfully tested the world's smallest deployable operational optical ground station, demonstrating secure, rapid data transfer with low Earth orbit satellites

The UK government has praised the achievement, with UK Space Minister Liz Lloyd highlighting its contribution to strengthening global connectivity, economic growth, and national security

The system ran multiple tests to conform to the U.S. Space Development Agency's laser communication standard while retaining its portability with a 1.1m tall and 0.7 diameter form factor, while forgoing the need for a protective dome

Archangel Lightworks, a UK-based optical and laser communications company, has recently announced the successful conclusion of its testing of the world's smallest deployable operational optical ground station, the TERRA-M.

Clocking in at just 1.1m in height and a 0.7m diameter, the TERRA-M enables mobile deployment while enabling secure, rapid communications with low Earth orbit satellites.

It is a considerably more efficient option, effectively addressing size, weight, and power (SWaP) constraints that plague older ground stations.

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A potent, portable peak at the future of communication

The TERRA-M made multiple runs to verify that it conformed to the U.S. Space Development Agency's laser communication standard over a multi-day trial. This achievement is doubly impressive given its small size.

The portable nature of the TERRA-M was emphasized by Archangel Lightworks' CEO: "The TERRA-M is uniquely capable of rapid, secure data transfer with satellites while also being small enough to be deployed and redeployed at the point of need."

Accolades also flowed from multiple industry giants and government officials, including, most notably, an acknowledgment from the UK's Space Minister, Liz Lloyd, who called Archangel Lightworks achievement a "prime example of British innovation leading the world in next-generation space technology."

The TERRA-M's size and ability to deploy rapidly make the underlying technology applicable to both commercial and defense industry applications, allowing it to address issues such as long deployment timelines, temporary needs, and internet coverage for communities that are otherwise difficult to support.

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Archangel Lightworks has plenty of storied investors that have now invested as much as $20 million into the venture, including, most notably, Santander Alternative Investments, National Security Strategic Investment Fund, Blackfinch Ventures, Oxford Capital, Lycka Limited, and Oxford Science Enterprises, with a recent Series A funding round bringing in $13.5 Million.



It also enjoys support from the UK's Space Agency, the Department of Science and Technology (DSIT), and the Ministry of Defense, further strengthening its multi-pronged industrial and government connections.

With the underlying tech also attracting overseas buyers, including Omantel from the Sultanate of Oman, which signed a 2025 agreement to fast-track solutions such as the TERRA-M, there are plenty of interested parties beyond domestic investors for the bleeding-edge technology in play, even as it continues to mature from a proof-of-concept to a readily available solution with Archangel Lightworks stating that units are available for purchase and service contracts are now in play.

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