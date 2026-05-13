If a coronal mass ejection knocked out GPS, vintage military tech could save the day by helping us navigate using the stars

News
By published

Vintage bomber navigation hardware remains active when GPS goes out

The Astro Tracker and the Master Control Panel
The Astro Tracker (left) is mounted on top of the aircraft with the plastic bubble sticking out while the Master Control Panel (right) is the main interface to the Astro Compass. (Image credit: Ken Shirriff's blog)