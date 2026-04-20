China and Ukraine are testing new robotic capabilities

Robots are being deployed to the frontlines of the war with Russia

Protests in China could soon be policed using squads of robots and drones

Robots can’t surrender, don’t suffer issues with morale, and won’t refuse an order. That’s why militaries and law enforcement see them as the future.

Ukraine has already employed robots in multiple roles across its armed forces - from seaborne and airborne drones, to CASEVAC and logistics vehicles - and now wants to deploy 25,000 more in frontline positions.

China is also flirting with the idea of kitting out its armed police and riot units with squads entirely made of robots, controlled by a central AI, with remote human input only to prevent the bots from being too heavy handed.

Article continues below