Robots are fighting wars and helping to quash riots — China is arming riot police with squads of AI controlled drones and Ukraine wants to man the frontlines with 25,000 robots
Robots are replacing humans on the frontlines
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- China and Ukraine are testing new robotic capabilities
- Robots are being deployed to the frontlines of the war with Russia
- Protests in China could soon be policed using squads of robots and drones
Robots can’t surrender, don’t suffer issues with morale, and won’t refuse an order. That’s why militaries and law enforcement see them as the future.
Ukraine has already employed robots in multiple roles across its armed forces - from seaborne and airborne drones, to CASEVAC and logistics vehicles - and now wants to deploy 25,000 more in frontline positions.
China is also flirting with the idea of kitting out its armed police and riot units with squads entirely made of robots, controlled by a central AI, with remote human input only to prevent the bots from being too heavy handed.Article continues below