"SIM-Farm-as-a-Service": How a Belarus-based network hijacked UK and US telcos to enable global fraud
Investigation found 94 SIM farm deployments connected to 35 mobile carriers
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- SIM farm deployments across 17 countries linked via shared ProxySmart software
- Remote SIM infrastructure enables bypass of phone-based verification systems globally
- Network connects dozens of telecom carriers across Europe North America and beyond
A previously unreported network of SIM farms linked to a Belarus-based provider has been identified across multiple continents, showing how mobile networks are being used to support fraud operations at scale.
Research published by UK-based cyber firm Infrawatch found a distributed infrastructure that allows remote access to physical SIM hardware connected to telecom networks in multiple regions.
Infrawatch identified 94 SIM farm deployments across 17 countries linked through software operated by a Belarus-based provider called ProxySmart.Article continues below