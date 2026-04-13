Infoblox & Chong Lua Dao uncover global MaaS platform

Spoofed domains harvest KYC data, intercept SMS, drain bank accounts

Captive workers trafficked into Cambodian scam compound tied to elites

Malware operators - people sending phishing emails and guiding people through the infection chain - don’t always do it on their own free will - sometimes they are trafficked into scam centers and forced to work there.

One such global criminal organization was uncovered by security researchers Infoblox Threat Intel, and Vietnamese non-profit Chong Lua Dao, who recently observed a spike in anomalous DNS traffic across Infoblox customer networks, which led them to a previously undocumented malware-as-a-service (MaaS) Platform.

Further investigation uncovered that the platform registers roughly 35 new domains each month, and is active in at least 21 countries including Indonesia, Thailand, Spain, and Turkey.

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Political and military ties

The domains spoof legitimate government and banking websites. Victims that download the fake software are required to go through the Know Your Customer (KYC) process, during which the attackers harvest personal data, biometrics, and more.

Once installed, the malware grants the attackers control over the device, including intercepting SMS messages for one-time passcodes, and using actual banking apps to wire money out.

At the same time, several captive workers contacted Chong Lua Dao, requesting rescue from K99 Triumph City - a compound in Sihanoukville, Cambodia that was previously flagged by the UN for large-scale fraud and forced labor.

After being rescued, the